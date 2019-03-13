Geist and freshman point guard Xavier Pinson , who finished with 15 points, buoyed Missouri offensively, while backup big men Nikko and Mitchell Smith pitched in important minutes on the defensive end against Georgia forward Nicolas Claxton . The win earned Missouri a second-round matchup against five-seed Auburn, which will tip off around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“I got a lot of confidence in myself,” Geist said. “I just go out there and just try to play.”

Geist had just scored a career-high 30 points, willing Missouri to a 71-61 win over Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The victory extended the Tigers’ season and Geist’s college career. Whenever Missouri needed a score in a game that was closer than the score indicated, it went to Geist. His postgame demeanor seemed striking since, less than an hour earlier, it looked like he might be playing his final game in a Missouri uniform. But it also reflected his play on the court: He wasn’t intimidated by the moment; he welcomed it.

NASHVILLE — Sitting on a bench in the Missouri locker room after the Tigers’ win over Georgia, Jordan Geist looked relaxed. Geist leaned backward and cracked a joke about his confidence — referencing a quote he made after Missouri beat Central Florida in December, when he said he has “big kahunas” — and introducing the public to a new nickname for center Reed Nikko : “the Big Chorizo.”

Missouri stifled Georgia in a 64-39 win just a week ago, but didn’t get off to a great start this Wednesday. The Tigers got called for 12 fouls in the first half, leading to 12 points from the free throw line for the Bulldogs. At one point in the half, Pinson, Geist, Nikko and Jeremiah Tilmon all had at least two fouls. Tilmon drew his second foul with 9:41 remaining in the half, sending him to the bench. With Tilmon off the floor, Claxton began to assert himself and sparked a run for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-11 forward scored nine of his 11 points in the game between Tilmon picking up foul number two and halftime. Georgia outscored Missouri 22-13 during that span and took a two-point lead into the break.

“We were a step slow defensively, especially on the perimeter, defending those guys,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “(Pinson) got in foul trouble, Jeremiah got in foul trouble in the first half, so it was tough for us to get into a real flow, an offensive flow. In the second half, we settled in, made plays and got stops, the game kind of changed for us.”

Missouri succeeded in taking Claxton out of the game in the second half, thanks in large part to Smith. He and Puryear challenged each other to do a better job keeping Claxton from catching the ball near the rim, and Smith drew two charges on Claxton in the second half. Claxton ultimately fouled out with 2:58 to play.

“Once we saw Claxton getting a lot of confidence out there, we couldn’t go for none of that,” Smith said. “So me and Kevin looked at each other and we said, we have to shut him down, so that’s why he wasn’t really doing anything in the second half.”

On the offensive end, the Tigers just kept giving the ball to Pinson and Geist. With Missouri leading by two points with 12 minutes to play, Geist made a trademark bank shot off a pivot in the lane, then hit a three-pointer off the dribble a few possessions later. A transition layup plus a foul extended Missouri’s lead to seven points.

Martin said coming into the game he thought the Tiger point guards would be able to score by driving to the basket. Once Geist got going, he saw no need to change the strategy.

“I think that we’ve kind of been good at attacking ball screens,” Geist said. “We played (Georgia) two games ago, and you can kind of just key off that. Teams really don’t change too much after that, so that’s what we saw in the first game and tried to replicate it.”

“Coach kept calling really the same sequence of plays because they weren’t stopping Jordan off the dribble,” Puryear said.

For the second time in as many games against Georgia this year, Geist scored 14 points in the paint — a high number for a guard. He also added 10 points at the free throw line Wednesday. Martin said that’s a testament to Geist’s toughness and guile. He called Geist “a decent athlete, not a stiff,” but acknowledged Geist got some of his buckets against Georgia thanks to his willingness to bang bodies with Georgia’s big frontcourt..

“He's as tough as anybody,” Martin said. “I don't really gauge a guy on his talent level as far as how high he can jump. He's battle tested, he competes, and he'll fight anybody.”

Geist knows that, whenever Missouri loses this week, his college career will almost certainly end. Certainly that serves as motivation to keep winning, but Geist has his eyes further down the road. Asked about the importance of Wednesday’s game, Geist talked not about the end of his own days in a Missouri uniform, but how the win will benefit the Tigers when he’s gone.

“We’re trying to lay some foundation right now for the young guys,” Geist said. “Just coming out here, getting a win, showing the young guys what it feels like to get wins here, how difficult it is to get wins, but how grateful you have to be when you get one. So you come here, you’re just trying to lay a foundation for them.”