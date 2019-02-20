Martin got more effort out of his players in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit caused by that tentative start and early foul trouble for Jeremiah Tilmon . The Tigers outscored Kentucky by 10 points in the second half but ultimately fell to Kentucky 66-58.

“He even said, ‘It’s the first time that I can remember saying that we didn’t come out hard,’” guard Ronnie Suggs said. “He said if we play with effort, then that’s all I can ask for. But we didn’t come out hard at all.”

At halftime of his team’s game against No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night, Cuonzo Martin offered a blunt message to his players. Martin told the team that it looked timid in the first half, not ready for the challenge of facing an opponent that had just toppled then-No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. In the second half, he wanted to see more fight.

After the game, the normally mild Martin showed a bit of an edge as he discussed his team’s lack of fight. He said he “looked in some guys’ eyes” and saw that they hadn’t embraced the challenge of hosting a top-five team.

“We didn’t fight at all in the first half,” Martin said. “We didn’t play hard. I thought we played on our heels in the first half.”

Compounding matters was early foul trouble for Tilmon. Tilmon picked up two fouls in the first five minutes of the game, both on the offensive end. Martin opted to play Tilmon for a few minutes with two fouls in the first half of Saturday’s loss at Ole Miss, but Tuesday, he kept Tilmon on the bench until after the break. Kentucky’s talented frontcourt took advantage. Wildcat forward P.J. Washington scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, and on the defensive end, Martin said Kentucky denied open looks to Missouri’s guards to “force our fours and fives to beat them.” Kentucky outscored Missouri 31-12 in the final 12:21 of the half.

Tilmon said he wanted to re-enter the game before the end of the first half, saying he still felt “locked in” after picking up his second foul. But Martin felt it best to try to weather the storm with replacements rather than put Tilmon in position to pick up his third foul before the break. Even when Mitchell Smith left the game after being elbowed in the back of the head, Martin kept Tilmon on the sidelines.

“I just felt like, in this particular game, because of their interior strength, we had to go ahead and ride it the rest of the half, and just try to keep them at bay until we get into the second half,” Martin explained. “He gets three fouls with those interior guys that they have, it would be tough in the second half.”

Tilmon played all but 31 seconds in the second half, and his presence showed. Missouri out-rebounded Kentucky 19 to eight and outscored the Wildcats 18-12 in the paint after the break. The Tigers limited Kentucky to 25 points in the second half. But Martin said after the game he felt an increase in effort had more to do with the team’s late rally than Tilmon’s presence.

Martin went with a small lineup down the stretch, playing freshman Javon Pickett at the four spot and asking Suggs and Torrence Watson to help guard Kentucky’s post players. Asked about the decision to feature those players instead of forwards Kevin Puryear and K.J. Santos, Martin said he was looking for players that would battle. He said Pickett, Suggs and Watson “changed the game for us.”

“It’s just simply fighting,” he said. “The thing I’ve talked to our guys, you have to fight without playing dirty. … You have to play as hard as you can play, and I thought our guys did that, gave ourselves a chance to win, put pressure on those guys.”

Martin gave perhaps his most revealing answer when asked whether the second-half surge was proof that his team is still buying in to the coaching staff’s message rather than letting losses impact its effort.

“If you’re not buying in, you have to relocate,” Martin said. “I don’t understand that. I really don’t. This is what you’re supposed to do. Give everything you got. You’re on scholarship. Somebody’s paying for your schooling. It’s the least you can do is play hard.”

Martin’s message appeared to sink in, at least for the players who saw the floor after halftime Tuesday. Even though he wanted to win, Tilmon took some optimism away from the team’s second-half performance. After the game, he said, he challenged his teammates to remember Martin’s words and put forth the effort he commands for a full game the next time they take the floor.

“If we can just play how we played that second half a whole 40 minutes, it’s going to be scary for a lot of teams,” Tilmon said. “When we’re locked and loaded and playing like we’re down 40, we play hard, we go hard, we get the lead back up. But we built a hole so big that it was too late. So we gotta start out the gate.”