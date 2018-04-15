McGee has been a position coach, an offensive coordinator and a head coach at seven different schools in the last 16 years. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at Illinois and was fired by Lovie Smith after last season.

Barry Odom is adding a healthy dose of experience to his offensive staff. Multiple sources have confirmed to PowerMizzou.com that Odom is in the process of hiring Garrick McGee as an offensive analyst. A source said that McGee will be on the staff, but the hiring process with the University is still ongoing.

McGee started his coaching career at Langston University, an NAIA school in Oklahoma, in 1996. He moved on to Northern Iowa as the wide receivers coach in 1999 and then to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a quality control coach in 2000.

He returned to the college game in 2002 as the wide receivers coach at Toledo followed by three years as a position coach at UNLV and Northwestern. He became the Wildcats' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2006 and then spent four years at Arkansas in the same positions before getting the head coaching job at UAB in 2012-13.

McGee went just 5-19 as the Blazers head coach and was hired by Bobby Petrino as Louisville's quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2014. He left Louisville for Illinois following the 2015 season.

McGee will serve as an analyst along with Austyn Carta-Samuels for Mizzou's first-year offensive coordinator, Derek Dooley.