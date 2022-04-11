Gates brings Tre Gomillion from Cleveland State to Mizzou

The fourth commitment of Dennis Gates ' first month at Mizzou is the one with which the Tigers' new coach is most familiar. Former Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion is following his former coach to Columbia.

Gomillion, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a steal per game over three years for Gates at CSU. Last year, he had career highs in scoring, assists and steals while starting all 31 games for the Vikings. He spent a year at Gordon State College prior to signing in Gates' first class and is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Gomillion was the Horizon League Defensive Player of the year in 2020-21 when he helped lead the Vikings to the conference title and just the third NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. He entered the transfer portal last Wednesday and was in Columbia for an official visit over the weekend.

Gomillion joins junior college big man Mohamed Diarra, Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston and high-school recommitment Aidan Shaw as members of Gates' first class so far.

The Tigers had four other players believed to be on campus over the weekend and have two spots remaining on the roster after Gomillion's commitment. PowerMizzou.com will have more from Gomillion soon.