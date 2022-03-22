Gates is ready for his latest renovation project

The words “rock bottom” have been used a lot lately. Despite a couple of NCAA Tournaments in his first four seasons, many Mizzou fans believe Cuonzo Martin left Missouri’s program in no better place than the one he took over from Kim Anderson.

Putting aside whether that’s true or not, there’s almost certainly one man who won’t view the rebuild in Columbia as all that daunting. That man is Dennis Gates, the one tasked with engineering Mizzou’s sixth reboot since legendary Tiger coach Norm Stewart recruited him as a high school basketball player out of Chicago’s Whitney Young.

“At that point, the seed of how special Missouri was at that time was planted,” Gates said on Tuesday, reflecting on his meeting with Stewart a quarter century ago. “Although I decided elsewhere, things come full circle. I listened. And those conversations that I had with Norm Stewart was definitely, definitely brought back up in my spirit, in my heart, when I spoke with our leadership. My dream—and I'll share it with you because you guys are listening—my dream is to become a national champion. My dream is to become a Hall of Fame coach. Mizzou has everything in place for me to accomplish those goals.”

It seems a long way away right now, no question. The Tigers were 12-21 last year. The roster is lacking in SEC-level talent after Martin swung and largely missed in the transfer portal last year while trying to correct multiple years of subpar high school recruiting. But taking over a 12-21 team on March 22nd? That’s like a dream come true to Dennis Gates.

His first head coaching job began less than three years ago. It was at Cleveland State, which had been to a grand total of two NCAA Tournaments in its history and had gone 40-89 in the four seasons before Gates decided to leave Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State to take on a job every single one of his coaching friends told him not to take on.

"We put together a national championship team (at Florida State),” Gates said. “It was July 30. School starts in two weeks. Do I help Leonard Hamilton win a national championship? This is the best team he has ever had in his coaching career. Or do I take Cleveland State? Well every friend of mine in this business said I'm committing career suicide by choosing Cleveland State.”

He took it anyway. He had three players on his team, the result of Dennis Felton’s disastrous two-year tenure with the Vikings. He hit the junior colleges and the transfer portal and drove his patchwork team to an 11-21 record in year one. It earned him Horizon League Coach of the Year honors. That's how bad it was.

So this? Sure, it’s a rebuild. But he’s seen a Rebuild already.