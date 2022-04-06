 PowerMizzou - Gates wastes no time reaching out to Connor Turnbull
Gates wastes no time reaching out to Connor Turnbull

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Fort Zumwalt North big man Connor Turnbull received a release from his National Letter of Intent with Butler on Tuesday morning about 8 a.m. He posted the news on social media around 2 o'clock, but by then, he'd already heard from new Mizzou coach Dennis Gates.

"Gates talked to him at 9 am before most people even knew that he was released," Fort Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann said.

Later in the day, Uffmann and Turnbull heard from Dayton, St. Louis, Creighton, Wisconsin and Iowa. Plus, Thad Matta and the new staff at Butler are hoping to keep him on board.

"Mizzou seemed really interested and Connor was really interested in them," Uffmann said. "Now that he’s opened it up completely I know some other schools have checked in."

{{ article.author_name }}