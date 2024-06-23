Missouri hosted 27 official visitors over the last month. Only one of those 27 was a cornerback. But the Tigers got their man when Marietta (GA) corner Mark Manfred committed on Sunday night following his official visit this weekend.

The visit to Missouri was Manfred's fourth official trip. He had previously taken officials to Cincinnati, Ole Miss and Miami. He also claims offers from the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina and USC.

Manfred checks in at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. He had 57 tackles, including five for a loss, along with four passes defended and an interception as a junior at Sprayberry High School. Manfred also played in all 11 games as a sophomore for Sprayberry when he had 27 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Manfred is the No. 93 overall player in the state of Georgia and a three-star prospect. He is the 12th commitment in Mizzou's 2025 class.

Missouri also has a commitment from Dyllon Williams in the defensive backfield for this class and hosted East St. Louis four-star Charles Bass for an official visit this weekend. Both of those players project more as safeties at the college level.

PowerMizzou.com hopes to have more on Manfred's commitment soon.