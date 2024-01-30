In Batoon's three seasons in Mobile, Alabama, the defense went from a top-40 unit to a borderline elite defense in his final season.

In Missouri's two seasons with Baker leading the defense, it ranked 34th in the FBS in 2022 and 39th this past fall.

Batoon, 55, who has worked under the likes of Hugh Freeze (on three separate occasions) and Lane Kiffin , got to work under former South Alabama head coach and current Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack from 2021-23.

It took nearly three weeks but the Tigers finally have a new defensive coordinator to replace Blake Baker , and his name is Corey Batoon .

That’s a promising sign that Batoon’s defenses can improve year over year, especially when considering Missouri has legit national title aspirations.

But what does it look like? What can fans expect to see on Saturdays in the fall?

Simple. Multiple defenses. That’s what most coordinators say. In this case, Batoon is no different.

However, he’s primarily running one of two nickel packages. It's either the same 4-2-5 defense that Baker ran, which includes three safeties instead of three cornerbacks. Or the 3-3-5, which consists of three down linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs.

The latter scheme brings a new wrinkle to the Tigers' "Death Row" defense.

It relies on slightly faster and more versatile players than the 4-2-5, which already requires some versatility since that defense is a hybrid of the 4-3 and 3-3-5.

So, in the 3-3-5, the greatest strength of the package is the speed and athleticism.

That means Missouri should be rallying to the ball even faster on run plays or short pass plays.

Mizzou will be able to slant the defensive line and blitz one of the linebackers. It could also do some simulated pressures and have a linebacker blitz and have a defensive end drop back in coverage. The package allows for teams to adjust easier to opposing offensive formations, and at the same time, it can run different plays out of the same shell.

Much like how the offense can run several plays from the same look, the defense could do the same thing and not tip the offense to what it's doing.

For example, a 3-3-5 is usually running a Cover 1 or Cover 3 and because of the single high look, either play could be ran without tipping off the offense.

The negative part of this defense is size since there's a linebacker subbed in for an EDGE.

Also, teams who run to the outside using pulling guards, tackles or tight ends on plays like sweeps or counters have the advantage because if it goes right for the opposing offense, it can create a one-on-one situation for the running back and a defensive back.

For a few seasons now, Missouri has had problems with missed tackles.

So, if pullers can neutralize the defensive line and linebackers, it can spell trouble for Mizzou if it's routinely relying on defensive backs to make open field tackles.

Also, any formation that forces one of the linebackers to leave the box and guard a wide receiver or any plays attacking the seams in the passing game will eat this defense up.

With Missouri's personnel, the lineup may be Johnny Walker and Darris Smith at EDGE and Kristian Williams plugging the middle on the defensive line.

Chuck Hicks, Triston Newson and Corey Flagg can be the linebackers. Then Dreyden Norwood and Toriano Pride can man the corner spots, with Daylan Carnell still being the third safety or "STAR" and Joseph Charleston and Tre'Vez Johnson filling the other safety spots.

Obviously, you can plug a lot of different players in certain roles. For example, Sidney Williams or Marvin Burks can occupy Johnson's spot. The names above are all just examples. We will know more about who is primed for a starting role later in the offseason.

But the point is even if the Tigers make the slight change to a 3-3-5 full-time or use it sparingly, Missouri will have the type of players to play that package and the 4-2-5.