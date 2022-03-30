Gordon enters transfer portal, Brazile commits to Arkansas
The Missouri basketball program saw another player announce his intention to transfer Wednesday afternoon and a former player find a new home.
DaJuan Gordon, who played one season at Missouri after transferring from Kansas State, entered the transfer portal. Gordon started 32 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 points in 24.5 minutes per game. Gordon, known mostly for his defensive ability, led the team by shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range.
Gordon is the sixth player from Missouri's roster last season to enter the transfer portal, and the fourth to do so since new head coach Dennis Gates was hired on March 22. The Chicago native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In addition, Missouri fans wishing that forward Trevon Brazile would return to the roster can stop holding out hope. Brazile announced on Twitter that he has committed to Arkansas. As a result, the Springfield, Missouri native will face his former team twice next season.
Brazile missed Missouri's first eight games last season due to an unspecified medical condition, but once he returned to the court, he showed unique athleticism. Brazile started 23 games, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. He also averaged 1.9 blocks, the third-most in the SEC. Brazile played his best basketball at the end of the season. He averaged 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds across Missouri's final five games.
With the departure of Gordon, Missouri now has four open scholarships. That accounts for the two new additions Gates has signed since taking over as head coach: Milwaukee transfer guard DeAndre Gholston and junior college forward Mohamed Diarra. Missouri is also continuing to pursue Aidan Shaw. The four-star wing from the Kansas City area signed with the Tigers under Cuonzo Martin but received a release from his National Letter of Intent following Martin's departure. Shaw told PowerMizzou that he has heard from Gates and Missouri is still "in the mix."
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage