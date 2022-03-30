Gordon enters transfer portal, Brazile commits to Arkansas

The Missouri basketball program saw another player announce his intention to transfer Wednesday afternoon and a former player find a new home. DaJuan Gordon, who played one season at Missouri after transferring from Kansas State, entered the transfer portal. Gordon started 32 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 points in 24.5 minutes per game. Gordon, known mostly for his defensive ability, led the team by shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range. Gordon is the sixth player from Missouri's roster last season to enter the transfer portal, and the fourth to do so since new head coach Dennis Gates was hired on March 22. The Chicago native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

DaJuan Gordon has entered the transfer portal after one season at Missouri. (Megan Fox)