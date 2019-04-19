GPITS presented by Clark Ford/Clark Chevrolet, Episode 55
On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond convene to discuss a myriad of hard-hitting sports topics, including:
- Jay's beach trip is underway, and he produced evidence that it's more family-friendly than Neal and Gabe have alleged.
- Neal actually had a positive human interaction at the gym this week, sparking hopefulness and pride in Jay's very soul.
- A serious discussion about building families.
- Jay has found a new favorite whiskey.
- One of Gabe's former co-workers had an issue with an "itchy rash" recently.
- Zardo Zap
- Did Bobby Petrino really have a motorcycle accident?
- Bruce Pearl's new contract
- Ole Miss got a basketball commitment and Neal knew nothing about it.
- The Texas A&M-LSU rivalry is getting real.
- And more.