On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond convene to discuss a myriad of hard-hitting sports topics, including:

- Jay's beach trip is underway, and he produced evidence that it's more family-friendly than Neal and Gabe have alleged.

- Neal actually had a positive human interaction at the gym this week, sparking hopefulness and pride in Jay's very soul.

- A serious discussion about building families.

- Jay has found a new favorite whiskey.

- One of Gabe's former co-workers had an issue with an "itchy rash" recently.

- Zardo Zap

- Did Bobby Petrino really have a motorcycle accident?

- Bruce Pearl's new contract

- Ole Miss got a basketball commitment and Neal knew nothing about it.

- The Texas A&M-LSU rivalry is getting real.

- And more.