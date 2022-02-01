Hangin' With Mookie Cooper: Episode 1

Every Tuesday for the next ten weeks, we'll have a one-on-one chat with Mizzou sophomore wide receiver Mookie Cooper. We'll talk about his life as a Mizzou football player and all kinds of things away from the field as well.

Today, we debut the first episode of the show. We talk about Cooper's off-season, the time demands on a Division One football player, his nickname and more. Watch Episode 1 of Hangin' With Mookie Cooper below.