PowerMizzou - Hear from Drinkwitz after Tuesday's practice

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 13:29:50 -0500') }} football

Hear from Drinkwitz after Tuesday's practice

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Eli Drinkwitz met with reporters again after Tuesday morning's practice. Hear from the head coach about his defense, the structure of fall camp and why he won't name a starting quarterback before the first game.

