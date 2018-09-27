“I could just have my music playing and have my eyes closed and just be thinking,” Tilmon said of his nightly tradition on Wednesday, when Martin and Missouri players met with reporters. “Just calm myself down, get myself prepared for what’s going to go on.”

Every Thursday, Tilmon meets with Dr. Scotta Morton , the director of mental performance for the Missouri athletics department, to talk about his mental approach to basketball. Plus, every night before he goes to sleep, Tilmon makes sure to find a moment of solitude. He turns on some music and seeks to empty his mind, focusing on the coming day.

Seemingly every time Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin speaks about Jeremiah Tilmon , he uses the same word: physical. Few opponents can match the sheer size and strength of the 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore. But this offseason, in preparation for a year in which the strength of the Tigers figures to shift from the backcourt to the frontcourt, Tilmon has shifted his focus from the physical aspect of his game to the mental.

Tilmon believes the measures have enhanced his patience and his focus when he steps onto the basketball court. As a freshman, Tilmon said, he was worried about getting scored on by an opposing player or what people watching the game might think of his performance. Now, he’s “letting the game come to me.”

Senior Kevin Puryear said Tilmon has become a smarter, more patient offensive player during the offseason. Instead of trying to overpower defenders every time he touches the ball, he’s able to recognize double-teams and find an open teammate if presented with one.

“He’s gotten a lot better, just with his post game in general, catching the ball, seeing the floor first before he makes a move, seeing the double, reading doubles, all of that,” Puryear said. “He’s just done a really good job of being poised.”

As a freshman, Tilmon’s most obvious weakness was his tendency to foul at what Puryear termed “an alarming rate.” Tilmon racked up 122 personal fouls on the season — tied for seventh-most in the nation. He fouled out of 10 of Missouri’s 33 games. He believes the mental training he’s implemented into his routine this offseason will help him become less-foul prone once the season begins.

Martin has adopted a tactic of his own to discourage Tilmon from fouling during practice. When the team scrimmages, Martin said he calls fouls on Tilmon in situations where an official probably would not. Or, he’ll assign three fouls to Tilmon before a scrimmage begins. Asked whether he’s fouled out in a scrimmage yet this offseason, Tilmon smiled and said no.

“I call fouls on him in practice even when he doesn’t foul,” Martin said. “If he’s looking too hard, it’s a foul, just to get him prepped for the game, because of how he battles.”

Last year’s Missouri team was led by three-point shooters Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett, but this year’s iteration figures to lean more heavily on Tilmon and fellow sophomore Jontay Porter. While Porter also stands 6-foot-10, his game contrasts with Tilmon’s — he’s more at ease at the elbow or on the perimeter, where he can showcase his passing instincts and smooth jump shot. In order for the duo to be effective, Martin said Tilmon will need to be able to establish himself as a threat in the low post.

“I pretty much say to him, ‘There has to be a level of respect,’” Martin said. “‘Somebody has to double you. If they don’t double you, then that’s a basket. You’re at the free throw line or you’re scoring the ball.’

“That’s how I look at it, real simple.”

Porter talked Wednesday about his own growth during the offseason. After last year ended, he submitted his name to the NBA Draft and worked out with his brother Michael Porter Jr. as well as other future pros before participating in the NBA combine. Ultimately, he chose to withdraw his name from the draft and return for his sophomore season at Missouri, but he said the experience benefited him “in every area of my game.” With Porter Jr., Robertson and Barnett all gone from the roster, Porter said he feels heightened pressure on himself and Tilmon, but he believes the two are equipped to live up to the expectations.

“We kind of know that, any team we play, there’s not going to be two dudes that can guard both of us, so we definitely have to take advantage of that,” Porter said. “… We just know that we’re the two best bigs on the court every game we play.”

Geist more comfortable offensively

A season ago at this time, Jordan Geist looked like he’d be the third option at point guard for Missouri, behind Blake Harris and Terrence Phillips. But Geist ended up in the starting role, and by February, he essentially became the Tigers’ only option at point guard.

Geist consistently drew praise from Martin for his defensive performance last season, but after an offseason in which he knew he would be Missouri’s top option at point guard, the senior has begun to turn heads with his offensive skillset. Martin specifically praised Geist for the aptitude he’s shown in pick-and-roll situations.

“He’s really been good in the ball-screen offense,” Martin said. “He’s picking guys apart.”