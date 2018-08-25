The Missouri defense feels good about the 2018 version of itself coming out of fall camp. “Our mentality’s completely different,” sophomore cornerback Adam Sparks said. “Last year people were okay with getting beat in one on one’s or seven on sevens. Now, you get beat, you cannot get beat for the rest of practice. We’re all for each other now. We don’t let each other hang our head down. We’re going to pick each other up.” The guys on the other side of the ball have been impressed too. “It’s like a confidence,” offensive guard Kevin Pendleton said. “Cale (Garrett)’s out there yelling, screaming, getting guys around. The secondary’s communicating with the linebackers. D-Line, it’s like they’re in sync with their backers. Terry (Beckner) will fill one gap and Cale’s right behind him in the next gap. You can’t take a play off. “It’s like they’re getting their swagger back. It’s been exciting to see.” But it’s August. It’s the month for optimism. Rewind a year. Missouri felt pretty good about itself then too.

Terry Beckner Jr. has shown up on some preseason all-conference lists and is expected to lead the Missouri defense in 2018. Liv Paggiarino

That optimism lasted exactly six minutes and 45 seconds. After the Tiger offense scored on its very first play of the 2017 season, it took Missouri State 6:28 to march 65 yards in 12 plays and tie the score. Missouri scored again. Missouri State scored again in three plays. Missouri scored again. Missouri State scored again. It was 21-20 Bears at the end of a quarter and alarm bells were ringing from Watson, Mo. all the way down to the Boot Heel. “As bad as it seemed on the field, it was that bad on video,” head coach Barry Odom said after that game. “If you're going to be an average to good defense, and then not even talking about going beyond there, but just playing good, solid defensive football, you have to eliminate explosive plays.” The Tigers started the season’s second quarter with two stops, but had given up 35 points to the Bears by halftime. That they were never in real danger of losing the game didn’t even matter. The final tallies were 21 first downs, 43 points and 492 yards for a Missouri State team that would be shut out and total 118 yards against North Dakota State the following week. The Bears would top their totals against the Tigers just once all season long, in a 59-20 demolition of hapless Indiana State. The Sycamores didn’t win a game last season. “We were pretty confident,” defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. said. “Once the season came along, it just went that way.” “We saw what they were like in practice and saw what they were like in camp and everybody was expecting great things,” Pendleton said. “That first game, we had some guys that weren’t used to it. Practicing and playing a game are two totally different things,” wide receiver Emanuel Hall said. “I think the practice habits weren’t there and that affected them later in the game.” As they say, a football player is like a teabag. You never know what you’ve got until you put it in hot water. Missouri’s defense wilted in that heat a season ago.

Adam Sparks has put on 15 pounds and is one of three cornerbacks who have started at Missouri. Liv Paggiarino