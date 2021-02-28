PowerMizzou - Horn's commitment signals new frontier in Mizzou recruiting

There were signs--quite a few of them--in the 2021 class. Eli Drinkwitz waltzed into Columbia and signed a class that tied the high-water mark in school history, ranking 21st in the country. That ranking could still rise into the country's top 20 if some things break Drinkwitz's way. There have been some other signs, like the early commitment of four-star SLUH defensive back Isaac Thompson. But the clearest signal that Drinkwitz not only plans to, but might actually be capable of, recruiting at a level Mizzou fans have never seen came Sunday with the commitment of four-star Georgia quarterback Sam Horn.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is ranked as the 6th best pro-style quarterback and the No. 79 overall prospect in the country in the recently updated 2022 Rivals250. He claims SEC offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee and Vandy. He also lists programs such as West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Florida State as having offered. Horn is, to put it bluntly, the type of prospect that doesn't commit to Missouri. I don't mean he's the type of prospect that rarely commits to Missouri. I mean he is the type that doesn't. Ever. At least nobody like him ever has. Mizzou has landed top-50 players before. It has landed top-100 quarterbacks before. Heck, the Tigers have signed both the No. 1 overall prospect and the country's No. 1 quarterback before. But those players were from the state of Missouri. Here is the list of out-of-state four-star high school prospects Missouri has signed in the Rivals era:

Table Name Prospect Year Home Town National Rank Kyran Montgomery 2021 Indianapolis, IN 203 Daylan Carnell 2021 Indianapolis, IN N/A Dominic Lovett 2021 East St. Louis, IL N/A Tyler Macon 2021 East St. Louis, IL N/A Chad Bailey 2018 Missouri City, TX 182 Damarea Crockett 2016 Little Rock, AR N/A Natereace Strong 2015 East St. Louis, IL 227 Terry Beckner Jr. 2015 East St. Louis, IL 36 Nate Brown 2014 Suwanee, GA N/A James Franklin 2010 Corinth, TX 152 Jimmie Hunt 2010 Cahokia, IL N/A Tristen Holt 2010 Gilmer, TX N/A Dan Hoch 2008 Harlan, IA N/A Gilbert Moye 2007 Diboll, TX N/A Josh Barbo 2003 Conway Springs, KS N/A

That list is 15 players long in 20 years. Mekhi MIller, who has already committed to Missouri's 2022 class out of Overland Park, KS and Horn, will be Nos. 16 and 17 if they stick to their commitments and sign with Mizzou in December. Of those 17, six would have been signed by Drinkwitz in two years. In the previous 18 years, Mizzou signed 11 out-of-state high school four-stars total. Drinkwitz is more than halfway there two months into his second recruiting cycle. But it's more than that. Horn plays quarterback. Of the 15 players on the list above, only two are quarterbacks. James Franklin, signed with Missouri in 2010 out of Texas. He was the nation's No. 152 overall player and the No. 4 dual threat QB. He is the closest thing the Tigers have had to Horn before today. Missouri has landed players more highly rated. It has landed quarterbacks more highly rated. It has even landed an out of state player more highly rated (Terry Beckner was No. 36 overall). But it has never landed an out-of-state quarterback as highly rated as Horn. Quarterbacks are the centerpiece of recruiting classes. Landing one early makes it that much easier to recruit the rest of the class. So does landing a highly-rated one. Of the 17 out-of-state four-stars (including Miller and Horn), seven of them are from just across the Kansas or Illinois borders. They are technically out of state, but Mizzou has always considered the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas to be equivalent to in-state recruiting areas. Horn is from Georgia. He's got to bypass at least four other SEC schools to have offered him (Tennessee, Kentucky, Vandy, Arkansas) on a trip from his home to Columbia. That's not an insignificant achievement for Missouri's staff. "Wow that's a huge one," Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell told me. "Drinkwitz has not only created an exciting offense in college but he's done a good job with quarterbacks and that's showing in recruiting with Tyler Macon and now Horn who was coveted by many schools including some in the SEC. The strides Bazelak showed last season has been noticed by recruits and I can't remember the last time Mizzou was involved with so many 4 star QBs in a couple of cycles in a row.

Drinkwitz is recruiting at a level Mizzou fans have never seen. (Mizzou Athletics)