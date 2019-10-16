Vintage Huskey is an environmental exploration clothing brand that uses symbolism to subtly represent us and our interactions with our environment. The company is run by two Columbia natives and Mizzou students. Visit their site and shop online today.

The question seems simple: Why is Missouri so much better on defense this year? Anyone who has watched a game (well, except maybe the first one) knows the Tigers are a much better defensive team this season than they were last season, or any of Barry Odom’s first three for that matter. But we wanted to know, specifically, what is Missouri doing that has led to the improvement? “I can’t really point to one specific thing,” sophomore linebacker Nick Bolton said. And like most questions, there isn’t one specific answer. Missouri is better up front. Jordan Elliott is the fifth-highest graded lineman in college football this season according to PFF College. Elliott and Kobie Whiteside, who leads the Tigers with four sacks, are among the 35 most productive linemen in the country among players with more than 100 pass rushes this season. The Tigers have been better at linebacker. Cale Garrett had three defensive touchdowns and led the SEC in tackles before a season-ending injury suffered against Troy. Garrett was a first-team mid-season all-American according to PFF College and Bolton was a member of the site’s second team. Nowhere has the improvement been more evident than in pass coverage. Last year, Mizzou started three linebackers. They were targeted 77 times in the passing game and surrendered 57 completions for 691 yards. This season, through six games, Bolton and Garrett had been targeted 23 times. While they’d given up 16 completions, they have gone for just 97 yards and the duo has combined for five interceptions and five pass-breakups. Garrett was the nation’s highest-graded linebacker in coverage when he went down.

Nick Bolton has been a breakout star for Mizzou as a sophomore (Jordan Kodner)

The Tigers have been better in the secondary. In fact, maybe more so than in any other area. “Tyree (Gillespie) and Josh Bledsoe (are) playing well at the high safety spot and they allow us to do some things with their coverage ability and their ability to show up in the run game,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. The safety duo missed four tackles in the opener against Wyoming. They have missed just four total in the five games since. And the coverage skills have improved both at safety and cornerback. The result is a pass defense that finished 112th in the country last year and is fourth through the first half of 2019. “Just the people that we have out there, and then the scheme that we do,” Bledsoe said. “We play a lot of man coverage and we have players that can play man, and then especially when we have help over the top, it just makes it easier for us to be comfortable playing on the short and the medium stuff when we know that we have help over the top.” Walters agreed that Mizzou has played far more man coverage this season than in years past. The reason is simple: “We got guys that can play man coverage.” Along with the safeties (plus the fact Missouri changed its base defense and is using Khalil Oliver and Ronnell Perkins as a third safety that lines up in the box in most formations), the cornerback rotation of DeMarkus Acy, Christian Holmes and Jarvis Ware has allowed just 32 completions in 64 attempts and given up just two touchdown passes when targeted. “We’re playing a lot more man than we have in the past,” Walters said. “That helps with all The RPO game that teams are doing and allows you to be a little more diverse and not having to sub when you get to third down. Just the structure of the defense and having the third safety in there. There’s definitely a comfort level on both sides: us as coaches calling and the defense comfortable with running the packages.”

Mizzou Defensive Improvement Category 2018 2019 (through 6 games) Points Per Game 25.8 15.5 Yards/Rush 3.70 3.15 Yards/Pass 7.65 5.04 Yards/Play 5.68 4.04 Takeaways 16 11 Touchdowns allowed 35 11 Completion % 55.9 48.7 Passer Rating 133.3 92.63