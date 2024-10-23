How Mizzou stood out to Tobi Haastrup during official visit

in other news
Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit
Class of 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.
Eli Drinkwitz inspires Class of 2026 OT Evan Goodwin with postgame speech
Three-star offensive lineman Evan Goodwin took his first unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.
Basketball Recruiting Director discusses Mizzou targets for 2025, 2026
Rob Cassidy broke down the film and recruitment of Davion Hannah, Nicholas Randall, Tristan Reed and Ethan Taylor.
Mizzou offers three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax during visit
Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2026 three-star Devyon Hill-Lomax since June.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
It is currently a two-team race for a top 2027 in-state wide receiver.
