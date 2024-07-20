The Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament has been taking place in North Augusta, S.C. this week, with a handful of Mizzou targets competing. Here’s how a few of the players have performed during the event.

17U

Indy Heat missed the cut to move on to the final bracket, going 2-3 to finish fourth in its pool. Haralson was second on his team averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the week. His best game of the event came in the opener in which he racked up 29 points on 11-23 shooting from the field on July 13 against the Oakland Soldiers. Haralson will now turn his attention to his senior season at La Lumiere School.

Team Thad wasn’t able to get out of its pool, going 2-3 on the week to finish in fourth place. Johnson took on the bulk of on-ball duties, which led to some inefficient results as he shot just 37.9% from the field and 25.5% from beyond the arc. Johnson still put up a team-high 19.8 points, which also ranked ninth overall at the event, to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Johnson will announce where he’ll play his senior year soon.

Brad Beal Elite 17U got eliminated in pool play, finishing fifth in their group going 1-4. Randall was one of several players who struggled on the offensive end, shooting just 7-24 from the field on the week while scoring 3.2 points per game. The St. Louis native still had an impressive week on the glass, grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game, and flashed good playmaking skills for his position, handing out 1.2 assists per outing. Randall is set to play for AZ Compass Prep in the EYBL Scholastic league in his senior season.

16U

BBE 16U dominated in pool play, going an undefeated 4-0. Andrews led the way for the team, averaging 20.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard has also shot an electric 69.6% from the field. Mitchell had the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team at 13-to-1 and while adding 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Pearson continue providing an imposing presence in the middle, averaging 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. BBE is set to play Team Durant at 9:30 a.m. in the opening round of bracket play on Saturday.

15U