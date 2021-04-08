PowerMizzou - In-state DB Dewuan Mack keeping options open

LEE’S SUMMIT — Even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from taking official visits, it didn’t take long for Lee’s Summit North defensive back Dewuan Mack to find the right college fit. Mack committed to Kansas last November, becoming the first player in the class of 2022 to jump on board with the Jayhawks. Since then, a lot has changed, and now Mack finds himself going back through the recruitment process. Kansas parted ways with head coach Les Miles on March 8 after he was accused of inappropriately treating female staff members and students during his tenure at LSU. The school also removed athletics director Jeff Long shortly thereafter, and as a result, it still hasn’t hired a new head coach. Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is currently serving as the Jayhawks’ interim coach. Due to the turmoil in Lawrence, Mack was honest about the state of his commitment. He doesn’t want to withdraw his pledge, and he’s eager to see who Kansas hires to replace Miles, but he’s also open to hearing from other schools. “Other schools have been asking me about my commitment to Kansas, and I’ve been like, I’m committed, but I’m open,” Mack explained.

Lee's Summit North safety Dewuan Mack is still committed to Kansas but keeping his options open. (Mitchell Forde)

Lee’s Summit North head coach Jamar Mozee believes Mack is wise to continue to keep his options open. “This is a business,” Mozee said. “So understanding, okay, there’s been changes at the school he committed to, so hearing people out and having those conversations and still building relationships, I think, are important, as opposed to just cold-shouldering everybody. He’s a guy who more people are starting to show interest in more and more as we go.” One of those other schools that has continued to keep in touch with Mack is Missouri. The Tigers haven’t yet extended an offer, but Mozee said the Tiger coaching staff has consistently inquired about Mack. Mack visited Missouri’s campus for one of the team’s open spring football practices last month and he mentioned Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas as three schools he’d like to visit once the NCAA lifts its current recruiting dead period at the end of May. Other schools that have expressed interest lately include Iowa, Iowa State and Washington State.