PowerMizzou - In-state DB Dewuan Mack keeping options open

In-state DB Dewuan Mack keeping options open
LEE’S SUMMIT — Even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from taking official visits, it didn’t take long for Lee’s Summit North defensive back Dewuan Mack to find the right college fit. Mack committed to Kansas last November, becoming the first player in the class of 2022 to jump on board with the Jayhawks.
Since then, a lot has changed, and now Mack finds himself going back through the recruitment process.
Kansas parted ways with head coach Les Miles on March 8 after he was accused of inappropriately treating female staff members and students during his tenure at LSU. The school also removed athletics director Jeff Long shortly thereafter, and as a result, it still hasn’t hired a new head coach. Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is currently serving as the Jayhawks’ interim coach.
Due to the turmoil in Lawrence, Mack was honest about the state of his commitment. He doesn’t want to withdraw his pledge, and he’s eager to see who Kansas hires to replace Miles, but he’s also open to hearing from other schools.
“Other schools have been asking me about my commitment to Kansas, and I’ve been like, I’m committed, but I’m open,” Mack explained.
Lee’s Summit North head coach Jamar Mozee believes Mack is wise to continue to keep his options open.
“This is a business,” Mozee said. “So understanding, okay, there’s been changes at the school he committed to, so hearing people out and having those conversations and still building relationships, I think, are important, as opposed to just cold-shouldering everybody. He’s a guy who more people are starting to show interest in more and more as we go.”
One of those other schools that has continued to keep in touch with Mack is Missouri. The Tigers haven’t yet extended an offer, but Mozee said the Tiger coaching staff has consistently inquired about Mack. Mack visited Missouri’s campus for one of the team’s open spring football practices last month and he mentioned Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas as three schools he’d like to visit once the NCAA lifts its current recruiting dead period at the end of May. Other schools that have expressed interest lately include Iowa, Iowa State and Washington State.
Mack believes he can bring versatility to a defensive backfield at the next level. He can play both cornerback and safety, he said, but his goal this season is to work more on his safety play, which is where most colleges see him. He wants to be able to play both the strong and free safety spots.
“I’m really like a hybrid,” Mack said. “Like I can play corner if the coach needs me to, I can play safety, I’m an aggressive player, and I’m a ball hawk at that.”
Mozee agreed with Mack’s assessment, saying he brings solid size to the secondary to go along with his cover skills. He expects Mack to continue to grow.
“He’s a nice-sized DB,” Mozee said. “I think he’ll get a little bit taller, think he’s going to get a little bit bigger. Can play safety, play corner, play in the box. Can tackle really well. So just that versatility right there. He can cover tight ends, he can cover slots. Being able to do all those different things will be able to make him a valuable asset.”
Mozee’s message to Mack lately has been one of patience: Wait and see what happens at Kansas, and in the meantime, continue to develop relationships with other interested parties, like Mizzou. Mack’s development has made that an easier pitch. Even since last season ended, Mozee said, he’s gotten bigger. With each chance Mack gets to showcase his ability to college coaches, whether it’s at camps this summer or during games next fall, Mozee believes his college options will continue to expand.
“He can play, and I think it showed last year, but I think it really jumps out this year,” Mozee said. “I think he’ll be dominant. … I think his situation is going to be interesting all the way until the end.”
