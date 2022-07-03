In-state RB Jamal Roberts becomes latest Missouri commitment

Missouri has landed its second verbal commitment coming out of the big "Summit" weekend, as St. Mary's (Mo.) running back Jamal Roberts is the latest to join the Tigers' 2023 class.

For Roberts, his recruiting fortunes changed when he impressed Missouri's staff at their June 9th camp and earning an offer from the Tigers, his first from the SEC.

"My plan for the camp was to get in and show my skills to the best of my ability and get out there and earn that scholarship," Roberts told PowerMizzou days after his camp performance. "I was very excited, that’s my first SEC offer."

Coming into the summer, Missouri had two running back prospects at the top of their board in CBC (Mo.) product Jeremiyah Love and Dylan Edwards out of Derby (Kan.).

Edwards committed to Kansas State on June 23rd, which paved the way for Roberts to return to Missouri for an official visit over the weekend.

"We got to do a lot of bonding as far as getting to know each other, and we got to do like activities as far as a scavenger hunt, learning about the school," Roberts said of his official visit experience with Mizzou. "We didn’t talk just about football. We did talk about academics, and we got to meet the school president of the University of Missouri. And you don’t do that much on a lot of visits. So I did enjoy that part, and how well they took care of us."

The 6-foot, 200-pounder claims a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and has clocked a 10.94 in the 100-meters. Roberts was also part of St. Mary's track team that won state titles in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays.

It's that kind of speed, versatility, and athleticism that Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper likes about Roberts' overall skill set.

“I do feel like I fit into the offensive side of the ball," said Roberts. "They do a lot of the stuff that I run in high school. Coach Lupe was telling me (Tyler) Badie was getting about 20, 30 carries a game, so they’re feeding the running backs the ball.”

Roberts becomes the first running back pledge and seventh overall commitment for Missouri in the 2023 class.