In-state TE Brett Norfleet commits to Mizzou

Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet committed to Mizzou prior on Saturday during an unofficial visit for Mizzou's 24-23 win over Florida . Norfleet is the first player to commit to Eli Drinkwitz in the 2023 class. Norfleet, who announced his decision via his Twitter account, is also a highly regarded baseball pitcher and will play for Steve Bieser and the Tigers on the diamond as well.

Norfleet committed to Missouri over an offer list that includes Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and Tennessee. He has been a frequent visitor to Missouri over the past several months. In a recent conversation with PowerMizzou.com, Norfleet said he's been impressed with Missouri's facilities and he has built a strong bond with the Tiger coaching staff, particularly tight ends coach Casey Woods.

"I talk to coach Woods every Tuesday," Norfleet said. "He's a great coach. He's funny. I feel like me and him connect on a lot of things well."

The 6-foot-7 Norfleet is also expected to play baseball for Missouri as well. Norfleet is expected to play pitcher and has been clocked throwing faster than 90 miles per hour.

Norfleet's commitment continues Missouri's impressive in-state recruiting under Drinkwitz and his staff. The Tigers have landed commitments from nine in-state players during the 2022 class, if you include those from just across state lines in East St. Louis, Illinois and Kansas City, Kansas. The staff has been particularly successful recruiting the St. Louis area. Norfleet represents the 11th player from the area to commit to Missouri across the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes.

PowerMizzou.com will have coverage of the commitment going forward and hopes to speak with Norfleet as soon as possible.