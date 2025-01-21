The Week that Was: Jan. 13-19

Here’s your weekly look at the stories I wrote about each sport and recaps of the events I wasn’t able to cover.

Football

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

The Tigers lost twice, first 80-63 to Oklahoma and then ___ to Auburn, both on the road. Here is my game story from the Oklahoma loss. And my game story from the Auburn loss. Moving on.

Wrestling

The Tiger wrestling team won its first match since Dec. 22, beating Utah Valley 18-16 to reach 2-1 in Big 12 play. The No. 24 Tigers won the first five bouts, then clinched the dual with a win at heavyweight. No. 31 125-pounder Gage Walker beat Bridger Ricks Jr. by 6-3 decision, then true freshman Jake Crapps won his first dual appearance at 133 pounds, beating Kas Mauger by 9-2 decision. No. 17 141-pounder Josh Edmond upset No. 13 Haiden Drury by 7-4 decision, claiming his third ranked win of the season, then Zeke Seltzer beat Smokey McClure by 8-2 decision at 149. James Conway finished the run with a 9-6 decision win against Ryker Fullmer at 157 pounds, putting the Tigers up 15-0 through five matches. But then Utah Valley went on a run of its own. No. 4-ranked 165-pounder Terrell Barraclough beat Joel Mylin by a 3-0 decision, then Mark Takara beat Logan Cole by fall (1:05) at 174. Caleb Uhlenhopp added a 10-0 major decision against Jeremy Jakowitsch before Kael Bennie gave Utah Valley a team lead with a 9-5 decision victory against Jesse Cassatt at 197. With Utah Valley leading 16-15, the dual came down to heavyweight and Jarrett Stoner taking on Jack Forbes. Stoner was able to pull off a 5-1 decision to claim the win for the Tigers. Mizzou (3-7, 2-1 Big 12) will be back in action hosting Arizona State in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, then will host No. 22 West Virginia in Big 12 action at noon on Sunday.

Gymnastics

The Tiger gymnastics team took on top-ranked Oklahoma on Friday, falling 197.775-196.750. The highlight of the match though was redshirt senior Helen Hu earning the first perfect 10 of her career on the balance beam. Hu became the fourth Tiger gymnast to record a 10 on the beam, with Sienna Schreiber the most recent on March 3 last year, which had been the first in 20 years. Mara Titarsolej scored a 9.900 on the uneven bars for the Tigers, while Kyra Burns had a 9.875. Jocelyn Moore led the team on the vault with a 9.975, while Hannah Horton scored a 9.875 for her best score on the vault this season. Freshman Railey Jackson had a career night with a 9.875 on the floor, while Horton also scored 9.875. Along with Hu, Addison Lawrecnce and Amy Wier both scored 9.825 on the beam. Amari Celestine was the Tigers’ lone all-around competitor, scoring a combined 38.350. The Tigers will host No. 8 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Swim & Dive

The Tigers hosted Missouri State and McKendree for a two-day event on Friday and Saturday, beating both opponents individually. The Tiger men beat Missouri State 228-66, while the women won 232-67. The Tiger men beat McKendree 189-110 and the women won 246.5-44.5. The Tigers won a combined 26 events and posted their highest team scores of the season. Grant Bochenski won the men’s 100-meter backstroke with a time of 46.67 and was part of two Tiger relay wins. Bochenski paired with Logan Ottke, Jan Zubik and Luke Nebrich for a time of 1:25.47 in the men’s 200-meter medley, while Bochenski, Darden Tate, Francois Alherbe and Jaden Pospishil swam 2:55.56 in the men’s 400-meter free relay. Sierra Smith swam a time of 22.91 in the women’s 50-meter freestyle for gold, while pairing with Katie Kuehn, Zara Zallen and Francesca Smith to swim the women’s 400-meter freestyle relay in 3:19.29. Colleen Duffy claimed her first individual win with a time of 1:58.94 in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. Nebrich added two other event wins with a time of 19.60 in the men’s 50 freestyle and 43.36 in the 100 freestyle. Zallen added a pair of event wins with a time of 1:00.62 in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke and 48.77 in the women’s 100 freestyle. Katie Gresik won the 1,650-meter freestyle in 16:44.58, while Sydney Bales won the women’s 100-meter backstroke at 54.80. Alex Ochsenbein swam 53.63 in the men’s 100 breaststroke and 1:58.13 in the 200 breaststroke, both for gold. Emily Roden won the women’s 200-meter fly in 2:00.06, while Zubik won the men’s 200 backstroke in 1:43.8 and the 100 fly in 46.72. Zoe Schneider claimed gold in the women’s 500-meter freestyle at 4:47.80 and Paige Striley won the women’s 100 fly in 52.81. The Tiger divers swept all events. Collier Dyer won the men’s 1-meter dive with a 380.10 and the 3-meter dive with 404.48. Mia Henninger won the 3-meter women’s dive at 380.10 and Megan Jolly won the 1-meter dive with a score of 295.05. The Tiger diving team will compete in the Air Force Diving Invitational on Jan. 30, the swimming and diving teams will both head to the SEC championships on Feb. 18-22.

Track & Field

The Tigers continued their early indoor season homestand by hosting the Show-Me Showdown at the Hearnes Center on Friday. The Tigers won six events in the meet pitting the Division I schools in Missouri against each other. The Tigers ended up on the podium 22 times. Kristi Perez-Snyman broke the program record when she cleared the high jump set at 6-feet. The mark places her fourth nationally to this point. Also taking first for Mizzou was Petra Gombas with a weight throw of 60-6 and Robert Hines with a time of 6.74 seconds in the 60-meter dash. Hines’ mark is tied for fourth in program history. Alicia Burnett ran a time of 7.29 in the women’s 60-meter dash for first Friday and seventh nationally so far. Burnett added a time of 23.58 seconds to win the 200-meter dash, setting a personal record and placing second in program history and eighth nationally so far. The Tigers swept the top NINE spots in the men’s mile race with Ryder James in front with a personal record of 4:06.6. Carter Spradling (4:09.87) took second, Tyler Freiner (4:09.96) was third with a personal record, Trevor Peimann (4:10.74) was fourth, Andrew Houser (4:10.96) was fifth, Ryan Eddington (4:11.04) was sixth, Andrew Simard (4:12.34) took seventh, Royce Fisher (4:12.48) was eighth and Declan Tunney (4:13.31) took ninth. Garik Pozecki took second for the Tigers in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 63-5, while Claudina Diaz and Marlena Tresnjo both cleared 5-10 to take second and third in the women’s high jump. Jayden Dixon heaved the shot put 58-5.25 for second, while Rece Rowan tossed it 56-10 for third. Reagan Kimrey tossed the shot 44-1.25 for second in the women’s competition. Victoria Josse took second in the triple jump at 39-2.25, while the Tigers had three top-three finishes in the women’s pole vault. Anna Vedral took second by clearing 12-1.5, while Anna Ferguson and Allison Geen both cleared 11-1.75 to tie for third. Emanuele Bellanova ran a time of 8.60 for second in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, while Brooke Sawatzky ran a personal record of 9.05 for second in the women’s competition. Hines ran a time of 21.78 for third in the men’s 200-meter dash to close out the Tigers’ top-3 finishes. The Tigers will host the Bob Teel Invitational on Saturday at the Hearnes Center

Tennis

The Tiger tennis team took on South Dakota and Northern Illinois in a doubleheader on Sunday in Columbia. The Tigers won both matches, beating South Dakota 5-2 and Northern Illinois 4-3. Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar paired for a third-doubles win against Selena Birde and Natalia de Lima, 6-4, to give Missouri a 1-0 lead in the day's first match against South Dakota, then Inah Canete and Korina roso defeated Sorcha Caves and Amanda de Oliveira 6-3 at first doubles. Andre Artimedi and Mary Brumfield lost to Grace Chadick and Bea Havlickova at second doubles, 6-0. In singles, Bashir fell to Havlickova 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 at the first spot, Canete beat de Oliveira, 6-4, 6-2 at the second spot and Lazar lost to Caves, 6-1, 6-4 at the third spot. Gina Octa beat Chadick, 6-2, 7-5 at fourth singles, Artimedi beat Selena Bird, 6-2, 6-3 at fifth singles and Roso beat Natalia de Lima, 6-1, 6-0 at sixth singles to finish off the win. Canete and Roso beat Maria Dzemeshkevich and Nataly Ninova, 7-5, at first doubles against Northern Illinois, Artimedi and Brufield beat Lucia Yecora and Isabella Righi, 7-6 (7-4) at second dobules and Bashir and Lazar lost to Jenna Horne and Reagan Welch, 7-6 (7-3) at third doubles. In singles, Canete beat Dzemeshkevich, 6-4, 6-0, at first singles, Artimedi beat Welch, 6-0, 6-1 at fifth singles and Roso beat Jenna Home, 6-3, 6-1, at sixth singles. Bashir lost to Irmak Budak, 7-5, 6-1 at the second singles spot, Lazar lost to Ninova, 6-1, 6-2, at the third spot and Octa lost, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 to Lucia Yecora at the fourth spot. "It's great starting the season winning two matches," Missouri coach Bianca Turati said. "It gives us confidence and we brought good energy throughout the day. We are aware that our tennis wasn't perfect, but we know what we need to work on to get better moving forward. Overall, a nice start to the season." Missouri will host Saint Louis at noon on Feb 1 for its next match.

