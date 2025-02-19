Initial thoughts: Alabama

Here's what was on my mind right as the final buzzer sounded and Missouri took down Alabama 110-98.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Holy cow, what a first half

From the 12-0 start to shooting 61 percent to the dunks, behind-the-back passes and great ball movement. That first 20 minutes was up there all on its own with the most fun games I've ever covered. We've talked a lot about the Tigers playing fantastic halves this season, and the first half against Florida has to be up there, but I think that's the best I've seen the Tigers play for any 20-minute segment. Even though the defense allowed 48 points, it also forced 10 turnovers, Alabama is just also incredible at hitting shots. Just and incredible opening half.

Mark Mitchell ... again

After his performance against Oklahoma, I wasn't sure how much better of a game we could see out of Mark Mitchell. Well, he did better. He was controlling the paint against a team that has a solid ability to defend the rim, he was playing great defense and he even hit a 3 which is how you know the Tigers are hot. He reset the career high he set against Oklahoma with 31 points to go with three rebounds and three assists. The message from Dennis Gates against Texas A&M has clearly worked, and if this is the level of play the Tigers are going to get from Mitchell, their potential is scary high.

Speaking of messages

Along with Mitchell, Gates called out Ant Robinson and Trent Pierce the past couple of weeks, and both continue to respond. Georgia was clearly the game Ant needed to get right and get back to normal and he played fantastic again. Still had some foul trouble, but a night of 14 points, two assists and two boards to help lead the Tigers to their third top-5 win of the season was absolutely fantastic. Add in Pierce with eight points, six rebounds and a career-high five assists, and it was a great night for the sophomores as well.

Turnovers