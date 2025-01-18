Initial thoughts: Arkansas

1. I can't stop thinking back to the cupcake portion of the schedule when almost every game, the Tigers would come out slow on offense, struggle to take the lead, then cruise off just being the more athletically-gifted team.

That's not the case anymore.

The Tigers keep putting up incredible first halves, powered by fantastic energy and spacing on the floor that allows for a high-rate of shooting. The defense looked fantastic today as well as Arkansas just couldn't hit a shot early on no matter how open.

2. But that brings up the fact that the same issues are plaguing the second half of every game.

It's great to see the Tigers jumping ahead and they've led more than 35 minutes in each of the past four games. That's a wonderful stat, but once again, a big lead became only a moderate one through a poor offensive second half.

It still ended up being an almost-20-point win, so I'm not sure why I'm complaining. But all of the games in this four-game win streak should have ended with bigger margins.

The Tigers need to get that figured out. It's leading to wins now, and even did against Florida, so it can work against great opponents, but sooner or later, the lead they build early isn't going to be enough if they continue to struggle and play sloppy in the second half.

If Mizzou could just play a full game without a 7-minute or longer segment of very sloppy play, the Tigers will look like one of the best teams in the country.

3. The sequence following a Jacob Crews transition 3 attempt with nobody between him and the basket might have been the most ridiculous minute of action I've ever watched. I can't remember everything that happened in it, but if you missed the game, you'll certainly see clips flying around.

4. This has been an incredibly impressive few games for the Tigers. Holding the lead for more than 150 of 160 total minutes since losing to Auburn is absolutely amazing. Mizzou is rolling in a way that's going to create a lot of momentum going into matchups with the tougher portions of the conference.