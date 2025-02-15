Initial thoughts: Georgia

Here's what was on my mind right at the final buzzer as Missouri came back to beat Georgia 87-74 on Saturday.

Asa Newell

I don't usually talk much about opposing players in my initial thoughts, but Asa Newell played absolutely fantastic. He finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and was another in a run of expected one-and-done players the Tigers have faced recently. He seemed vastly more impressive to me than Texas' Tre Johnson or Arkansas' Boogie Fland or Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford. Newell was the first one to really dominate the Tigers and that's largely because of where the strengths in Missouri's defense are (the interior which came out a lot today) but still, he was incredible.

Second half

For the first time this year, the Tigers won a game they were trailing at halftime. It hasn't been a product of Missouri not playing well in the second half like last year, it's been how fantastic the Tigers have been early on. Well, they weren't today and for the first time, they came back and put up a great second half to claim another Quad 1 road win. The offense got moving, the defense started forcing a ton of turnovers and making great use of them (nine points scored off of four turnovers after the break is about as good of a rate as you can have).

Back to 3-point shooting

I was wondering how the Tigers would try to handle another fantastic perimeter defense. We saw against Oklahoma that Missouri just attacked the interior, but with Newell on the inside, Georgia's interior defense is so, so, so much better than the Sooners' so I was left questioning if they would try to go back to that. Well, they got back to shooting a ton of 3s and didn't hit their usual percentage, but they didn't have to because of the way the defense played in the second half.

Ant Robinson