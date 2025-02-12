Initial thoughts: Oklahoma

Here's what was on my mind right at the final buzzer as Missouri swamped Oklahoma 82-58 to break a two-game losing streak.

Mark Mitchell

What a game for the junior forward. Shooting 5-of-7 and 9-of-11 at the free-throw line in just the first half to pile up 19 points on the way to a career-high 25-point day. It was his season high in points by far (his previous high was 21 against Cal), while it was also nearly his season-high in rebounds with seven (his high is eight, which he's done a couple of times). He passed 1,000 for his career in the first half. The Tigers were attacking the paint as Oklahoma was playing great perimeter defense and Mitchell provided exactly what Missouri needed down low today. He attacked the basket, regularly found his way to the free-throw line (18 total attempts!) and ran the offense for large portions of the game. If Mizzou can regularly get this version of Mitchell, the Tigers become an even scarier team than they already were. By far his best performance of the season.

Perimeter offense

Speaking of that perimeter game, the Tigers attempted just five 3-pointers in the first half and 12 overall. That's by far their fewest attempts in a game that Caleb Grill played in this year. The previous low in a Grill game was 18 against Eastern Washington. Oklahoma finished a string of incredible perimeter defenses the Tigers lined up against with Tennessee, Texas A&M and the Sooners, so I expect Missouri to get back to playing closer to how they were before last week on offense, but if the Tigers are able to play with an interior offense the way they did against the Sooners, they'll force teams to play off a little more on the outside anyway.

Defensive rebounding

For a handful of games at the start of conference play, the Tigers were doing a fantastic job on the defensive boards. They were in fact the best team in the SEC at defensive-rebound percentage for a bit. But allowing offensive boards has become a big issue again, especially early in the game. The second half, the tigers did much better. Oklahoma was able to bring down rebound after rebound early on and that's what kept the Tigers from extending the lead early on and making it an even bigger blowout than it already was. Against a team that can actually make layups, Mizzou is going to have to get back to cleaning up the boards.

Dominance