Initial thoughts: Vanderbilt Part 2

Here's what was on my mind right at the final buzzer as Vanderbilt came back to beat Missouri 97-93 in overtime.

Rebounding

Oh boy, that looked like the old Tigers on the glass. Especially in the first half, Missouri got dominated by a team it had a severe height advantage on. None of Vandy's regulars are taller than 6-foot-7, and yet somehow 6-foot-9 Mark Mitchell, 6-foot-11 Trent Pierce and 7-foot Josh Gray got crushed allowing Vanderbilt to grab 18 offensive rebounds. Vanderbilt took 14 more shots from the field and six more 3s than the Tigers in regulation, that's the only reason the game made it to overtime. Missouri shot a higher percentage from the field, from 3 and hit 11 more free throws in the first 40 minutes. The rebounding left Vanderbilt in the game.

Offensive style

Last game, everyone on the Tigers was playing great on offense. It helps to play South Carolina instead of a better defensive team like Vanderbilt, but this game essentially turned into one player at a time doing anything for Missouri. It was Caleb Grill right at the start, the Tamar Bates at the end of the first half. Mark Mitchell controlled the start of the second half, then Ant Robinson took over for a while. There was no spreading it around, it was one guy's turn, then it was the next. Missouri had just 12 assists (and five of those were in the final few minutes of regulation and overtime) on 28 total made shots, the Tigers had 21 assists on 40 makes against South Carolina.

Interior defense

Man, this just keeps coming up. Teams really have a method to go after the Tiger defense now and it's do whatever you can to get inside. I really thought this would be an opportunity for the Tigers' to play better defense in the paint since Vanderbilt is a pretty short team, but the Commodores did a fantastic job attacking at the rim over and over again. It's going to really be a problem if the Tigers go up against a team with a great interior big.

Closed rotation

I thought this might be a game where the Tigers played a ton of guys throughout the night, but it ended up being the opposite. Missouri had just eight guys play more than 5 minutes in regulation, which (without looking into it yet) has to be about the smallest rotation we've seen this year. Gates seems to have closed the ranks to what we're going to see for the most part through the final stretch and that means 30+ minutes of Robinson, Bates, Mitchell and Grill and splitting the rest of the minutes between Gray and Pierce with some going to Tony Perkins, Marques Warrick and Jacob Crews.