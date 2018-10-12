Missouri suffered a heartbreaking loss at South Carolina a week ago. This week, the Tigers face their toughest test of the season. Missouri travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a matchup against No. 1 Alabama. The defending national champions have won their first six games of the season by an average of 40 points.

With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at Tigers and Crimson Tide will match up on each side of the ball. The numbers used below are the PFF grades for the season so far for each unit.