2026 DB Kealan Jones discusses Mizzou offer, connection to Mark Manfred

Four-star tight end Camden Jensen slotted Missouri into his Top 7 programs list Thursday.
The No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class just narrowed his list to six schools.
Josh Gray came to Columbia with a lot of experience, but the culture with Mizzou has given him a new outlook.
Three-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins continue to grow a relationship with Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
We have answers about: the 2025 offense, recruiting rules, NBA prospects, the DT spot, CFP ratings and closing games.
Four-star tight end Camden Jensen slotted Missouri into his Top 7 programs list Thursday.
The No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class just narrowed his list to six schools.
Josh Gray came to Columbia with a lot of experience, but the culture with Mizzou has given him a new outlook.