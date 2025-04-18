Iowa transfer tight end Gavin Hoffman commits to Mizzou

Advertisement

Missouri brought in its first addition of the spring portal session in Iowa tight end Gavin Hoffman on Friday. Hoffman was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and visited Missouri multiple times in 2023, including an official visit, before eventually committing to Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound redshirt freshman did not play in his lone season in Iowa City.

A graduate of Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Southwest, Hoffman is also a cousin of former Missouri women's basketball player Sophie Cunningham. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Derham Cato were the drivers in conversations with Hoffman. "He received an overwhelming number of calls and offers (Wednesday) from schools across the SEC and the rest of the Power 4," said Alexander Essex, Hoffman's agent, "but after a few conversations with the coaching staff at Mizzou, especially Coach Cato and Coach Drinkwitz, Gavin has decided to take one visit during this transfer period and will be on campus at Missouri (on Thursday)." Hoffman joins a tight end room led by juniors Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris, redshirt freshman Jude James and winter transfer Vince Brown II, a redshirt senior. The Tigers also brought in Dakotah Terrell as a true freshman, but switched redshirt freshman Whit Hafer from tight end to offensive line during spring camp. Hoffman will have four years of eligibility remaining.