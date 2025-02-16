Jacob Crews is hitting his stride

After bringing in sharpshooter Jacob Crews, who shot more than 40 percent from beyond the arc in 32 games last season while averaging 19.1 points, the Missouri Tigers thought they had a splash brother to pair with Caleb Grill.

But the graduate guard struggled early on, with only one game with more than two shots made in the first nine matchups of his Tiger tenure.

“Some adjustments are single races,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “You gotta wait to figure out the race that one kid individually runs and see how long it takes for him to adjust.”

Then came a breakout, a 19-point performance against Jacksonville State in just 20 minutes played as he hit six attempts from deep.

But against better competition, it was right back to the struggles. A 1-of-5 performance against both Illinois and Alabama State, 0-of-2 in just 5 minutes against LSU and 0-of-2 in 4 minutes against Vanderbilt.

“I think the physicality part, … is the first thing I would say I noticed in my game,” Crews said of the adjustment necessary to play in the SEC. “I mean, obviously, coming from the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference), it’s a big difference. This is the most competitive league in college basketball. So, you know, everybody wants to be in here, so I think just adjusting to that.”

But in the past nine games of SEC play, Crews has started to hit his stride.

He was 2-of-6 both against Florida and Arkansas, contributing to two Tiger wins.

Then he was 2-of-5 against Ole Miss in another Missouri victory.

“At the end of the day, I practice every day with SEC players,” Crews said of what has helped his transition most. “So, the more minutes, I think, the more people will see that. … Just doing all the little things, pretty much. And as time keeps going, I think, everybody on our team is going to be doing the same thing.”