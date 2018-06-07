As Jontay Porter weighed whether or not to remain in the NBA Draft or return to Missouri for his sophomore season, the prevailing thought was that, if Porter believed he would be drafted in the first round, he would sign with an agent. If not, he’d likely return to the Tigers’ roster. Wednesday, speaking with the media for the first time since announcing his decision to return, Porter expressed confidence that he would have been a first-round selection. In the end, he said, that had little bearing on his choice. “I can confidently say — I know the draft isn’t until the 21st or whatever — but I’m pretty confident I would have been a first-round pick,” Porter said. "Whether I was top 10 or top 30, it didn’t matter. I was pretty set on coming back.”

Missouri forward Jontay Porter explained his decision to return to Missouri rather than remain in the NBA Draft. Jordan Kodner

Instead of worrying about his draft position, Porter said his choice hinged on whether he would be ready to make an impact once he got to the NBA. He ultimately concluded that returning to Missouri for another year of instruction under Cuonzo Martin would serve him better than sitting on the end of an NBA bench or playing in the G League. “When I do make the NBA, I want to be a factor right away,” Porter said. “Not that I’m going to be an all-star or anything like that, and the G League isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I realized I do have development before I’m ready to make the impact I envision on an NBA team.” Porter also said that, although he waited until just hours before the deadline to announce his return to school, he actually made the decision weeks prior. “I just woke up one day and I was like, ‘I’m going back,’” Porter said. “I don’t remember what day that was. I know it was before the Combine.” While Porter may not yet be ready to make an impact on an NBA roster, his return instantly buoyed the outlook on this season for the Tigers. A season ago, Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds en route to being named the SEC co-Sixth Man of the Year. Martin believes his unique skillset will make Missouri’s entire offense better. As Martin pointed out, he’s a difficult matchup for opposing teams. Big men struggle to guard Porter on the perimeter, but if a smaller defender switches onto him, Porter should be able to bully that defender in the low post. Plus, his passing and three-point shooting abilities should help Missouri hide its likely weakness: guard play. “You can say, well, if we’re thin at the guard position, well, he creates that for you, because he can play on the perimeter,” Martin said of Porter. “Just like Kassius (Robertson) and (Jordan) Barnett (last season), teams would attach to those guys. Other guys got opportunities because they could shoot it, and I think that’s what he brings to the table.”

Jontay Porter opted to reclassify and skip his senior year of high school so he could play alongside his brother Michael Porter Jr. at Missouri. Jordan Kodner