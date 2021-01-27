The Tigers have added another talented and experienced JUCO commitment to their 2021 class in Gulf Coast (Miss.) C.C. cornerback Jadarrius Perkins , who is now enrolled at Missouri and on campus.

The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over a Top 4 that also included Oregon, Oklahoma, and Mississippi State.

Perkins was originally set to announce his commitment on Christmas, but announced on Twitter that he was going to keep his decision private. Now, the suspense is over.

Missouri's staff offered Perkins back in April and assistants David Gibbs and Charlie Harbison have remained in contact since, those relationships ended up paying dividends for the Tigers recruiting class.

Length and speed are the two things that sticks out to Missouri's coaches in terms of Perkins' talent.

"They asked how I manage to move so fast being so big and tall," Perkins told PowerMizzou.com back in April. "I clock a 4.42. They said they love my length and physicality as well."

Orginally from Hattisburg, Mississippi - Perkins originally committed to his hometown program Southern Miss coming out of high school in 2019 but ended up taking the JUCO route.

Perkins tallied 20 tackles and three pass break-ups during his freshman season at Gulf Coast C.C. as most opposing teams stayed away from his side of the field.

In four games this past season, Perkins tallied 12 tackles, one interception, and two pass break-ups while being named JCGridiron Fall All-American First-Team.

Perkins becomes the the sixth defensive back pledge in Missouri's 2021 class - joining Darius Jackson, Daylan Carnell, Zxaequan Reeves, Davion Sistrunk, and Tyler Hibbler.

He becomes the 12th mid-year enrollee for the Tigers.