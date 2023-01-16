JUCO guard Curt Lewis commits to Mizzou
Missouri earned its fifth addition of the team’s 2023 recruiting class as redshirt sophomore guard Curt Lewis just committed to the Tigers.
Playing for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference, Lewis has helped the No. 6 Volunteers to a 14-2 overall record and a 6-0 record in league play. The 6-foot-5 guard leads the team with 14.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Lewis also ranks 23rd among NJCAA Division I players shooting 49.1% from the 3-point line, attempting 3.6 treys per game.
"He's a leader in this team," John A. Logan head coach Tyler Smithpeters said. "He wants to see everybody on the team succeed. And I think that's why we've gelled so well with this team, just having Curt be that guy that to do that."
Mizzou has many connections with John A. Logan. Senior point guard Sean East II signed with the Tigers in April after he was named the Junior College Player of the Year playing for the Volunteers last season. Kyle Smithpeters, John A. Logan’s head coach from 2012-22, was added to head coach Dennis Gates’ staff as an assistant a week later. Kyle’s brother, Tyler Smithpeters, took over as the Volunteers’ head coach.
Before transferring to John A. Logan this season, Lewis spent three years at Eastern Kentucky. The Louisville, Ky. native redshirted the 2019-20 season and didn’t have the 2020-21 season count toward his eligibility, making him a fourth-year sophomore and leaving him with two more years to play after this season. In the 56 games he suited up for the Colonels from 2020-22, Lewis started in 43, averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals and shooting 34.4% from distance.
"He's a guy that could score 25 points a night. But he wants to see his teammates succeed," Tyler Smithpeters said. "He's unselfish. At the end of the day, he just wants to win."
JucoRecruiting.com rates Lewis as the No. 3 junior college prospect in the country. Lewis will join a 2023 class that includes three Rivals150 members in point guard Anthony Robinson II and forwards Jordan Butler and Trent Pierce, as well as preferred walk-on wing Danny Stephens.
PowerMizzou will be in touch with Lewis soon for more about why he chose Missouri.
