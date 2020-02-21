On February 1st, Scott had been arrested and charged with speeding, driving without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. PowerMizzou.com was told that Missouri was aware of Scott's legal situation. However, all the charges were misdemeanors which would not automatically be a cause for dismissal from the team. Scott was still a member of the program when he chose to transfer.

Sophomore wide receiver Kam Scott entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, Missouri officials confirmed on Friday morning. Scott caught 25 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns over the course of two seasons at Mizzou.

Missouri also lost Johnathan Nance and Johnathon Johnson off an inconsistent receiving corps from 2019. Running back Tyler Badie had more receptions and more touchdowns than any Tiger wide receiver last season. In addition, the passing game lost tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who led Mizzou with six touchdown catches, to the NFL Draft.

The Tigers added Virginia Tech graduate transfer Damon Hazelton Jr. along with freshmen Kris Abrams-Draine, J.J. Hester and Jay Maclin in the 2020 recruiting class. Chance Luper is also expected to join the team, but that has not yet been officially announced by the school.

Scott is the second player to transfer since Missouri's coaching change, joining cornerback Christian Holmes, who is headed to Oklahoma State as a graduate transfer.

Missouri is set to open spring practice on March 7.