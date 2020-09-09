PowerMizzou - Keita becomes second Mizzou commit in as many days

Less than a week ago, St. Louis forward Yaya Keita told PowerMizzou that he planned to wait before announcing his college decision, hoping the NCAA would lift the current ban on recruiting visits so he could see each of the schools recruiting him In person one more time. He did follow that up with a caveat, however. "Everything can change overnight," he said. It wasn't quite overnight, but Keita indeed sped up the timeline for his recruitment. He announced his commitment to Missouri on Twitter Wednesday night, becoming the Tigers' second in-state pledge In as many days. Springfield forward Trevon Brazile committed to Missouri on Tuesday.

It's been great experience for me since day one of my recruiting process as I can commit to only one school. I'm happy, excited,and blessed to announced my commitment to Mizzou.thanks to all the coaches that have been interested in me and follow me through my journey I'm thankful pic.twitter.com/5P7EFXmpGw — Yaya keita (@Yayakei26625378) September 10, 2020

Keita, the No. 145 prospect nationally in the 2021 class, picked Missouri over an offer list that included Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri State, Saint Louis, Tulsa and West Virginia. The DeSmet forward profiles as a center who can block shots, rebound and run the floor at the next level. He averaged eight points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a junior, at one point logging 26 boards in one game. Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin offered Keita a scholarship back in March. Keita's coach at DeSmet, Kent Williams, worked as an assistant coach under Martin at both Missouri State and Tennessee. Keita, a native of Mali, said he quickly developed a rapport with the entire staff. “I have a really good connection with Mizzou, with the coaches, and we keep in touch every week,” Keita said last week. “We talk, we text, video call. So it’s been pretty good.” “A huge benefit to Keita is that he will arrive prepared for college ball," Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi said. "Not only is Kent Williams an outstanding coach, but given that he worked for years with Cuonzo he’ll be able to prep Keita to play for his future head coach.” Keita becomes the fifth high school prospect to join Missouri's 2021 recruiting class and the fourth in the past 15 days. He is the third player from the state of Missouri, joining Brazile and Springfield guard Anton Brookshire. The Tigers are expected to fill at least six scholarships with this class, though some of those could come from the transfer market.