We're less than a month away from SEC Media Days in Dallas. With the offseason slowly but surely winding down, there’s still enough time to talk about the acquisitions and departures Missouri's 2024 (and 2025) conference opponents have made. Next up is Alabama, which is Missouri's fourth conference opponent. The two teams will match up in Week 9 on Oct. 26.

Last season's record: 12-2 Key departures: T JC Latham, DE Dallas Turner, CB Terrion Arnold, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, DE Chris Braswell, WR Jermaine Burton, DL Justin Eboigbe, RB Jase McClellan, K Will Reichard, DB Jaylen Key, DB Caleb Downs, QB Julian Sayin, WR Isaiah Bond, CB Dezz Ricks, RB Roydell Williams, TE Amari Niblack Key additions: OL Kadyn Proctor, CB Domani Jackson, DB Keon Sabb, DL LT Overton, OL Parker Brailsford, S King Mack, WR Germie Bernard, DB Dashawn Jones

Key departures

Alabama lost so many key players there could’ve been two stories about it. who it lost via the transfer portal and to the 2024 NFL Draft. First, 10 players got drafted into the NFL, including six top 100 players. Latham was the first off the board going seventh overall to the Titans. Ten picks later, Turner got drafted by the Minnesota Vikings after recording team-highs in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (10). At pick No. 24, the Detroit Lions drafted Arnold after he led the team in pass deflections (12) and interceptions (5). McKinstry went 41st overall to the New Orleans Saints after recording 32 tackles and seven pass deflections (second on the team). Braswell led the Crimson Tide in forced fumbles with three, was second in sacks at 8.5 and third in tackles for loss with 10.5. He was drafted 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burton led the team in receiving yards (798) and touchdowns (eight) before being drafted 80th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Ebioge had the second-most tackles for loss at 11.5 and was third in sacks with seven. He was the 105th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. McClellan was a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons after recording a team-high 890 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Seventeen picks later Reichard was drafted to the Vikings after nailing 88% of his field goals last season. Lastly, Key was named Mr. Irrelevant after being the draft's final pick. He was picked at 257 by the New York Jets after recording 60 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass deflection. Latham, Turner, Eboigbe, McKinstry, Arnold and Reichard were all first-team All-SEC selections last year.

Downs led the team in tackles as a true freshman with 107 to go along with his four pass deflections, pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He is the No. 1 overall transfer in the Rivals transfer tracker rankings. Downs transferred to Ohio State and was not the only Crimson Tide player to take his talents to Columbus, Ohio. Sayin also transferred to Ohio State this offseason. He was a five-star prospect and the sixth overall player in the class of 2024. He was the fifth overall player in the transfer rankings. Bond, the 15th overall transfer, led Alabama in receptions with 48 to go with 668 yards and four touchdowns. He was one of two players who decided to join Texas. The 24th player in the rankings, Ricks, decided to go to Texas A&M. He was a five-star prospect in the class of 2023. Williams, a four-star transfer, was the team's second-leading rusher with 560 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown. Niblack was the other player joining Bond in transferring to Texas. He did so after recording 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Key additions

Proctor is the only player on this list to transfer somewhere else in the offseason and then return to his original school before the offseason ended. The former/current Crimson Tide left tackle was a five-star prospect from the class of 2023 and started all 14 games in 2023. Jackson spent two seasons at Southern California and recorded 33 tackles and three pass deflections in 11 games in 2023. He is the No. 26 overall transfer. Sabb, the 28th overall transfer, joined Alabama after recording 28 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five pass deflections and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) for Michigan on the way to its national title. Overton transferred over from Texas A&M and is a former five-star prospect who had a good 2022 season before having a subpar 2023 season with just 17 tackles. He was the 41st overall transfer. Brailsford, the 44th overall transfer, is one of four Washington players to follow Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa. He started all 15 games, 12 at center and three at right guard for what would be a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. Behind Washington's dynamic trio of Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan was Bernard, the team's fifth-leading receiver. He had 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. Jones had a team-high three interceptions for Wake Forest last year. He also had 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass deflections.

