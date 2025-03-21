Kirby Moore talks QB competition

After three years of Brady Cook taking snaps, the Missouri Tigers will have a new signal caller going into the 2025 season.

But who it will be is yet to be determined, though offensive coordinator Kirby Moore has been pleased with all three options, as well as the incoming freshman in the quarterback room.

“They’ve been very supportive. Everyone’s embracing each other,” Moore said. “When they’re taking the reps, they’re right behind them taking it, they come off, ‘Hey, what do you, what did you see there? What do you think about this? In the meeting room, they’re working together, watching film extra. On Sundays, which is an off day for us, hey, they’re texting me, Drew (Pyne), Sam (Horn), Beau (Pribula), ‘Hey, can we all watch film together?’ Which is really cool.”

Horn returns as a redshirt junior after missing a season with a UCL injury he suffered during the lead up to the 2024 baseball season.

He was able to return to throwing progressively throughout the 2024 football season and eventually was able to fully be part of the Tigers’ bowl prep as the team prepared to face Iowa in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

“Yeah, the bowl prep was, was really cool for him to get out there,” Moore said. “Hey, get some seven-on-seven reps within that transition here into the spring, I don’t think (the transition) was as drastic and he’s taking it head on, done a really good job, right? Going with different groups, seven-on-seven team, and very similar to Beau, has done a great job taking care of the football.”