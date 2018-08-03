Kirkwood WR Massey commits to Missouri
The past two weeks have been hectic for Kirkwood wide receiver Maurice Massey. On July 25, he took an unofficial visit to Missouri, making up for a trip previously scheduled earlier in the summer that he wasn’t able to make. Two days later, he released a tweet saying his decision had come down to Missouri and Illinois. That night, he visited the Illini campus.
Saturday, Massey capped off his wild week and recruitment when he committed to the Missouri coaching staff at the team’s Night at the Zou. He made the decision public with a tweet Friday.
WAIT IS OVER ...... 210% committed 1st in the family 2 do.. it love you momma 💜 pic.twitter.com/KliMyU7IEY— FAC✖️TOR (@xfactormaurice) August 3, 2018
Massey told the Missouri coaching staff of his decision at Night at the Zou. He said he narrowed his list to Missouri and Illinois because those two coaching staffs made him feel like he would fit their systems best, but he ultimately sided with the Tigers because of his connection to the staff, especially wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile.
“He knows me more, I feel like,” Massey said Saturday. “… He knows my game, so he’ll be able to coach me better.”
Massey emerged onto Missouri's radar fairly quickly after he decommitted from Iowa State in February. He originally committed to the Cyclones in December, but he later said he felt he'd rushed the decision. He told PowerMizzou in May that he hadn’t heard much from the Missouri staff, but after he participated in a seven-on-seven tournament on the Tiger campus in early June, the staff extended Massey, as well as two of his teammates, scholarship offers. Massey hasn't yet taken an official visit to Missouri, but he plans to do so during the first few weeks of the football season. He said he doesn't plan on visiting anywhere else.
"I'm going to chill on other visits," he said. "... I'm done. I'm committed."
Massey also said he plans to recruit the Tigers' other St. Louis-area targets, such as his high school teammate, defensive end Arvell Ferguson, and fellow wide receivers Marcus Washington and C.J. Boone, to join him at Missouri.
"I'm already on it," he said.
Massey is Missouri's tenth commitment in the 2019 class. He's the second wide receiver (although the other committed wideout, Charles Njoku, might be moved to tight end) and the second player from the St. Louis area to join the class.