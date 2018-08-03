The past two weeks have been hectic for Kirkwood wide receiver Maurice Massey. On July 25, he took an unofficial visit to Missouri, making up for a trip previously scheduled earlier in the summer that he wasn’t able to make. Two days later, he released a tweet saying his decision had come down to Missouri and Illinois. That night, he visited the Illini campus. Saturday, Massey capped off his wild week and recruitment when he committed to the Missouri coaching staff at the team’s Night at the Zou. He made the decision public with a tweet Friday.

WAIT IS OVER ...... 210% committed 1st in the family 2 do.. it love you momma 💜 pic.twitter.com/KliMyU7IEY — FAC✖️TOR (@xfactormaurice) August 3, 2018

Massey told the Missouri coaching staff of his decision at Night at the Zou. He said he narrowed his list to Missouri and Illinois because those two coaching staffs made him feel like he would fit their systems best, but he ultimately sided with the Tigers because of his connection to the staff, especially wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile. “He knows me more, I feel like,” Massey said Saturday. “… He knows my game, so he’ll be able to coach me better.”

Massey committed to the Tigers over Illinois on Friday.