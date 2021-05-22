Krings shuts out UNI, Mizzous advances to regional final

It was a quick turnaround for Mizzou following its run rule victory over Illinois-Chicago. Less than 24 hours later, the Tigers faced Northern Iowa in the second game of their regional.

The Panthers were a tougher matchup than the Tigers’ last opponent, but behind another great pitching performance and a late offensive surge, Mizzou advanced to the regional final with a 4-0 victory. Northern Iowa will await the winner of the Iowa State-UIC game, with the winner playing Mizzou on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Starting pitcher Laurin Krings (10-3) was outstanding for the Tigers. The freshman not only tied her season high in strikeouts with 10 but came one out away from the Tigers’ first postseason no hitter since 2011.

“Krings, I mean phenomenal outing,” said coach Larrissa Anderson. “Disappointed we didn’t get the no-no. I mean, she just threw so great, but it happens. I mean, she’s a freshman and she’s gonna have more opportunities, but just overall great team effort all the way through.”