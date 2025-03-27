Kristian Williams was happy for one more minute at Mizzou

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
After spending the past three seasons with the Missouri Tigers, defensive tackle Kristian Williams got one more opportunity to work with his teammates at the Tigers’ pro day.
“Mizzou is ingrained with me forever,” Williams said. “I transitioned, but I’m still in it, just trying to take it all in. Just be in the moment more and also compete with the guys more.”
After helping the Tigers win the Music City Bowl, Williams ended his three years in Columbia with 82 total tackles with 12 for loss and two sacks to go with four passes deflected, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
From his defensive tackle spot, Williams helped anchor a shift in the defensive line as the Tigers had to bring in a number of interior defensive linemen through the transfer portal all at once.
But though he came through the portal, Williams became a leader on the Tigers, always helping work with younger players as the Tigers built up the defensive tackle room with high school recruits.
“The guys here are finishing up the spring practice and stuff,” Williams said. “And just to be there and still be able to mentor them and also train for the pro day, it was a win-win for me.”
Williams has spent the months since the Music City Bowl getting ready for Pro Day, since he was not invited to the combine.
Williams stayed in Columbia to prepare through the past few months and he said he appreciated being able to stay with the people who know him best.
“They have familiarity,” Williams said. “... Being able to train here, everything I need is here. Why would I leave? Why would I train without the guys who know my body just as well as I do?”
In his workout at the Stephen’s Indoor Facility, Williams recorded 31 bench press reps (which would have been first among defensive tackles at the combine. Maryland’s Jordan Phillips topped the group with 29, though only nine defensive tackles attempted), a 27.5-inch vertical jump (would have tied for 21st in the position group at the combine), a 9-foot, 1-inch broad jump (would have tied for 13th at the combine in the defensive tackle group) and a 5.07-second 40-yard dash (would have been ninth at the combine among interior defensive linemen).
“I could have done better,” Williams said. “Just a lot of small, minute things. A slip or I could have just tapped the line instead of sliding my hand on it. But overall, I feel like I did a decent job.”
Now Williams will wait for the draft, and likely for slightly after it as he is currently projected as an undrafted free agent.
He said he has talked with a few times, including the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.
“I’m trying to be present in the moment, but also taking to mind that I’m transitioning to something bigger,” Williams said. “And at the end of the day, I’m doing all this for a bigger purpose, something bigger than myself.”
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.