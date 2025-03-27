Kristian Williams was happy for one more minute at Mizzou

After spending the past three seasons with the Missouri Tigers, defensive tackle Kristian Williams got one more opportunity to work with his teammates at the Tigers’ pro day.

“Mizzou is ingrained with me forever,” Williams said. “I transitioned, but I’m still in it, just trying to take it all in. Just be in the moment more and also compete with the guys more.”

After helping the Tigers win the Music City Bowl, Williams ended his three years in Columbia with 82 total tackles with 12 for loss and two sacks to go with four passes deflected, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

From his defensive tackle spot, Williams helped anchor a shift in the defensive line as the Tigers had to bring in a number of interior defensive linemen through the transfer portal all at once.

But though he came through the portal, Williams became a leader on the Tigers, always helping work with younger players as the Tigers built up the defensive tackle room with high school recruits.

“The guys here are finishing up the spring practice and stuff,” Williams said. “And just to be there and still be able to mentor them and also train for the pro day, it was a win-win for me.”

Williams has spent the months since the Music City Bowl getting ready for Pro Day, since he was not invited to the combine.

Williams stayed in Columbia to prepare through the past few months and he said he appreciated being able to stay with the people who know him best.

“They have familiarity,” Williams said. “... Being able to train here, everything I need is here. Why would I leave? Why would I train without the guys who know my body just as well as I do?”