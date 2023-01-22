As if they hadn't had enough challenges in the paint in their losses in weeks prior, the Missouri women's basketball team welcomes a traditional power to town on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers will be a particular problem for the Tigers in the frontcourt. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) is the third-best rebounding team in the SEC, trailing just No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU. Sitting atop the conference standings with the aforementioned Gamecocks and Tigers, the Vols are within shouting distance of the AP top 25 rankings and could sneak in given that they continue their dominant conference play.

Missouri (15-6, 3-3) on the other hand, is looking to turn a corner before the end of the month. Four of the Tigers’ six losses came in the past month, and they’ve sorely lacked the defensive fortitude to win the possession battle.

Thus far, the Tigers are one of the best shooting teams in the SEC: they’ve shot 72.6% from the free throw line (3rd), 34.8% from beyond the arc (4th) and 44.3% from the field (6th). These stats have not translated to overall success on offense, as the Tigers put up 55.2 shots per game (12th) and 14.6 free throws per game (12th), offsetting the impact of their effective shooting splits.