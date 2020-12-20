PowerMizzou - Larry Borom will skip his senior season

In a year of unprecedented opt outs and transfers, Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom announced a surprising departure on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers' right tackle will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Borom signed with the Tigers as a 335-pound, two-star lineman out of Detroit in the Class of 2017. Borom became a starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 and played 753 snaps. This season, he was Missouri's--and one of the country's--best offensive lineman.

According to PFF College, Borom was Missouri's highest graded offensive player this season, earning an 83.0 from the site. No other Tiger was above 80. On 324 passing plays, Borom allowed one sack, one hit and two hurries.

Missouri is set to play Iowa in the Music City Bowl on December 30th to conclude the 2020 season. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Borom will begin training for the draft immediately and will not play in that game. Drinkwitz said he met with Borom on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, senior running back Larry Rountree III posted that he would participate in the game.