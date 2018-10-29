It was a tough loss, but it showed the blueprint for the future of Tiger women’s basketball.

Compounding Missouri’s issues defensively was the Tigers inability to capitalize on the size mismatch. Missouri only outrebounded the Eagles by four and was outscored 36-28 in the paint.

FGCU presented an interesting problem for Missouri. The Eagles didn’t have a player on the roster taller than 5-foot-11 which forced FGCU to play at a frenetic pace. FGCU spread the Tigers’ defense then attacked the basket or shot threes at will.

FGCU led the nation in three-pointers attempted (1,190) and three-pointers made (431) last season. It showed against Missouri when the Eagle’s won 80-70 and shot 41.2% from three on 17 attempts.

Despite Sophie Cunningham ’s 35-point performance, the Eagles small-ball offense dominated the game. In a matchup where Missouri should have controlled the paint and the boards, the Eagles' athletic style of play proved the deciding factor.

Coach Robin Pingeton had more than seven months to analyze her team's loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Due in part to the departure of Cierra Porter, the Tigers were forced to switch offensive philosophies. Coach Pingeton’s motion offense is still in place but heading into the 2018-2019 season FGCU’s offense is the model for the Tigers’ new up-tempo offense.

There’s no post presence this season for Missouri. Instead of the traditional post touches that Porter got last season, the Tigers will rely on screens to exploit mismatches in the paint.

More than ever guard play will be imperative for Missouri’s success and like FGCU, the Tigers are planning to turn their lack of height from a weakness to a strength this season.

“We’ve played with a 20-second shot clock pretty much all summer,” Pingeton said. “Really trying to play at a much quicker pace.”

Freshman Akira Levy played a big role in helping that transition. Once arriving on campus Levy’s willingness to push the ball in transition was contagious and rubbed off on other guards such as Lauren Aldridge said Coach Pingeton.

There are more opportunities to make plays, especially from the guard position. According to Aldridge, the days of the point guard directing traffic and calling plays are over at Missouri. What makes this year's offense different is how many voices play a role in the offense.

“I love the change because it just gives me more freedom and gives my teammates more freedom,” Cunningham said. “That’s going to be such a hard guard for not just the SEC but anyone we play."

Cunningham, who averaged 18.5 points per game on 54.2 percent shooting, should thrive in the new system. As a junior, she led the team in three-point percentage, shooting 45.7 from deep and should get more open threes this season due to using FGCU’s style of play.

Rebounding has also been an emphasis this offseason. Missouri lost its top two rebounders, Porter and Jordan Frericks. They accounted for 37.5 percent of the team’s rebounds last season.

This year 6-foot-4, freshman Brittney Garner is the Tigers' tallest player and Missouri must adjust.

“Height advantage helps,” Pingeton said. “But I truly believe it’s more of a mentality. It’s about having the discipline to get a body, to drive them out. To make that extra effort.”

It’s the one part of the game Pingeton wants her players to be selfish with, the mindset must be that 'I want every single rebound.'

Amber Smith was third last year in rebounding and knows she will have to continue to pound the glass this season. It’s more than just knowing how to rebound Smith said. It's also understanding what positions and angles to take to be successful.

Missouri will test out the new offense against Missouri Western on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. It will be the first of two home exhibition games for the Tigers. PowerMizzou.com will have coverage of the game.