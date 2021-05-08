PowerMizzou - Late homer sinks Tigers against Tennessee

Mizzou played host to fifth ranked Tennessee on Friday night for the opener of a three-game series. After getting swept last weekend at Alabama, the Tigers entered Friday as losers of six straight. With only five total wins in conference and just one series win, the Tigers had to deal with one of the nation’s premier teams in the Volunteers. Mizzou played great baseball for much of Friday night, but still came up short in a 5-4 loss.

Seth Halvorsen made his 12th start of the season, looking to replicate his last home start when he earned a win against Georgia. Halvorsen wasn’t nearly as sharp, but still effective early, throwing three scoreless innings despite a multitude of baserunners.

Offensively, Andrew Keefer got things going for the Tigers on a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the second inning. In the third, Brandt Belk came through with a huge two-out single to score Joshua Day and Luke Mann to put Mizzou up 3-0.

Tennessee finally took advantage of Halvorsen in the top of the fourth when a Jordan Beck single scored a run. Later in the frame, Halvorsen walked Liam Spence with the bases loaded to cut the lead to 3-2. Despite all of the traffic, Halvorsen got through five innings with that lead still intact. After walking the leadoff man in the sixth, Halvorsen’s day was over. He went five innings allowing five hits, three runs, six walks, three strikeouts while hitting two batters on 109 pitches. It marked the fifth time this season that Halvorsen threw more than 100 pitches.

Lukas Veinbergs relieved Halvorsen, but was unable to keep the tying run from scoring. Max Ferguson blooped a double in no-man's-land in left field to tie the game, scoring Jordan Beck. Mizzou’s offense came right back in the bottom half of the sixth with an Andrew Keefer RBI-single that scored Brandt Belk. Veinbergs was in position to claim the win after two scoreless frames, allowing a pair of hits and a pair of walks while striking out four batters.