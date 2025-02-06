Late stretch sinks Tiger women

As they have the past few games, the Missouri Tigers stayed with one of the best teams in the country. But a stretch of about three minutes gave the Tigers’ their ninth SEC loss and sank the team under .500 for the first time since a 1-2 start to the season.

“We keep talking about being able to put 40 minutes together,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “And I thought that last maybe two and a half minutes of the third, we had some tough possessions defensively. But we regrouped.”

The No. 6 LSU Tigers used a 12-1 run to end the third quarter to build an eventual 71-60 win as the teams played even outside of those three minutes.

“We started making shots,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said of the run. “Not to take anything away from Missouri, they’ve been in a lot of games lately, take it down to the wire, so we knew they were playing good basketball.”

The pair of Tiger teams were tied at 38 with 4:28 left in the third quarter, then the game went to the third-quarter media timeout with 3:57 left.

Out of the break, Mikaylah Williams drained a 3, three of her 16 points for LSU to go with five assists, then Aneesah Morrow added a putback layup to help power her double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds to go with four steals.

A De’Myla Brown free throw broke the five-point streak, but LSU poured in the next eight points as the quarter came to a close to make it a 51-39 game going into the fourth quarter.

“It’s the same story every game lately, right?” Pingeton said. “We’re right there, right? So close. But what a great showing by our kids.”

Missouri quickly cut the lead to seven at the start of the fourth quarter when Laniah Randle hit a free throw, Grace Slaughter connected on a transition layup and Randle added a layup of her own to bring the Black & Gold within 51-44.

Slaughter ended with 18 points to lead the home Tigers.

“Just trying to do what the team needs,” Slaughter said. “... Once again, I feel like I play with a great group of teammates that just do a good job of finding me.”