Going back to the middle of last seaon, Cuonzo Martin has been telling everybody within earshot the 2019-20 Missouri basketball team was an NCAA Tournament team. As recently as a week ago, he said if the Tigers were healthy they were as good as anyone in the SEC.

After a 69-59 loss to Tennessee on Tuesday night, it’s time to ask: Are we sure about that?

The Tigers had struggled early in the season with four losses in their first eight games. But a road win at Temple and a Braggin’ Rights victory over Illinois put Mizzou 8-4 as it entered the new year and conference play. A loss at Kentucky wasn’t ideal, but also couldn’t have been unexpected. But this?

The Vols had lost four of their last five games and were trying to adjust with Uruguayan import Santiago Vescovi, who UT coach Rick Barnes said after the game “probably leads the country in turnovers,” replacing Lamonte Turner at the point. Tennessee had lost to Cincinnati by 12, Wisconsin by 20 and LSU by 14 in the last two weeks. They turned the ball over 21 times on Tuesday night…and won by ten.

Games like Tuesday night are exactly the ones Missouri has to win to get this thing going in the right direction. Regardless of what the coach says, this isn’t a team that looks equipped to be among the best even in a down SEC. They’re not likely to get to wait until Friday to play in the league tournament, a luxury awarded to the top four finishers in the standings. But they shouldn’t be in danger of playing on Wednesday, when the league’s bottom four tip off in Nashville, either.

And yet two games in, with Florida and then road trips to Mississippi State and Alabama looming, the latter seems more likely than the former.

The Tigers did acknowledge some urgency, but hardly sounded like a team in distress after their latest loss.

“I mean we’ve got a good team coming in Florida,” Mitchell Smith said. “That would be a great bounce back win for us coming up.

“We really gotta settle in and we got to go out there this Saturday.”