Levy started four games this season before settling into a bench role for Missouri. She averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 assists in 15.8 minutes per game this year. Levy’s minutes increased to 17.6 per game in conference play, and she shot 50 percent from the field through 14 SEC games.

Missouri freshman guard Akira Levy will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee, the team announced Thursdy. Levy suffered the injury in the Tigers 58-54 loss to Auburn on Feb 24. She is currently the Tigers' fifth-leading scorer and fourth on the team in assists.

Levy had a season-high 14 points and shot six for 11 from the field in the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois on Dec. 21. It was one of her five games in double digits this season. Two of those games came in upset wins over ranked opponents. Levy had 12 points and made all six of her free throw attempts against No. 19 South Carolina. She also went for 10 points and five assists against No. 5 Mississippi State.

Outside of the statistics, Levy’s speed and athleticism gave Missouri a jolt of energy off the bench. She was aggressive defensively and had an ability to create for herself and others off the dribble. Levy showed signs of becoming the Tigers' primary point guard this season and will likely assume that role next year after the departure of senior Lauren Aldridge.

According to a statement from the team, no timetable has been set for surgery. However, the staff is confident that Levy will play in the 2019-20 season.

Missouri will have to lean on junior Jordan Chavis and redshirt-freshman Haley Troup in Levy's absence for the rest of the season. They are averaging 2.9 points a game this year.

The Tigers first game with Levy is Feb 28 against Arkansas at 8 p.m. Missouri defeated the Razorbacks 71-53 in the team’s first meeting this season. Levy had four points, three rebounds and two assists in that game.