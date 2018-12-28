On most Mizzou football game weeks, PowerMizzou gets you set for the matchup with everything you need to know in our Ultimate Preview. But given the month-plus layoff between the end of the regular season and Missouri’s matchup against Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl, we decided to do something a bit different. Each day between now and New Year’s Eve, we’ll take a more expansive look at every facet of the matchup.

In the second half of the season, Missouri’s three-headed running back stable became the focal point of the offense. The Tigers rank No. 44 nationally in rushing at just over 197 yards per game, and the team rushed for more than 180 yards in its last four regular season games and five of its last six. Larry Rountree III eclipsed the 1,000-yard threshold during the regular season finale, and if not for a late injury, Damarea Crockett might have joined him. The duo has rushed for 1,773 yards on the year.

Look for Crockett, Rountree and Tyler Badie to get plenty more work against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys rank No. 81 nationally in run defense, allowing an average of 178.8 yards per game on the ground. Lately, their run defense has been worse. Each of Oklahoma State’s last four opponents have topped 180 yards on the ground, and Oklahoma racked up a whopping 353 rushing yards against the Cowboys. During that four-game span, Oklahoma State’s opponents have rushed for 257.3 yards per game.

Oklahoma State has some talent on the defensive line, but Jordan Brailford, Jarrell Owens and company have been at their best when they can rush straight upfield after a passer. If Missouri is able to keep its offense balanced, which it has done well during the second half of the season, holes should appear along the line of scrimmage. Plus, establishing the run should allow the Tigers to control the clock and keep Oklahoma State’s momentum-dependent offense on the sideline.

Advantage: Missouri