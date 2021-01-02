PowerMizzou - LIVE: Dance Class, Arkansas presented by Burgers' Smokehouse

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! Mizzou faced Arkansas in its first SEC road game on Saturday. We break it all down on our live postgame show. Join the show by calling us at (573) 234-4935 to talk it over. Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

You can also listen to an audio version of the show below. The audio begins one minute in: